Wilson Blanchard Management Hosts Fundraising Event for Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Milton, Ontario, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management, an Associa company, recently hosted its first fundraising BBQ to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The event hosted sponsors, vendors, contractors, and Wilson Blanchard staff and provided attendees the opportunity to purchase a BBQ lunch, network, bid in a silent auction, and enter a door prize raffle.



“Wilson Blanchard Management is honored to be part of such a great community that came together and raised more than $7,000 to help families that have been affected by natural and man-made disasters,” stated Brad Wells, Wilson Blanchard Management president. “We would like to thank our volunteers, sponsors, and dedicated team for the impressive turnout and donations. We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



