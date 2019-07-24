Brookline Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Net Income of $20.5 million, EPS of $0.26

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $20.5 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $22.5 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $20.8 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.



Paul Perrault, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented on the second quarter earnings, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter to our stockholders. The Company continues to have broad-based loan growth, solid returns, and strong asset quality. Brookline Bancorp and its employees continue to execute on our strategy of high performance for both our customers and our stockholders."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at June 30, 2019 increased $117.9 million to $7.6 billion from $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $351.3 million from $7.3 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily driven by growth in the loan portfolio. At June 30, 2019, total loans and leases were $6.5 billion, representing an increase of $117.1 million from March 31, 2019, and an increase of $334.1 million from June 30, 2018, primarily driven by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio.

In the second quarter the Company continued to redirect cash flows from the investment portfolio to fund loan demand. Investment securities at June 30, 2019 decreased $16.3 million to $590.8 million, comprising 7.74 percent of total assets, as compared to $607.1 million, or 8.07 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2019, and decreased approximately $84.5 million from $675.3 million, or 9.27 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2018.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million from March 31, 2019 to $5.6 billion and increased $424.2 million from $5.2 billion at June 30, 2018 driven primarily by growth in certificates of deposit.

Total borrowed funds at June 30, 2019 increased $64.8 million to $930.8 million from $866.0 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased $180.2 million from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2018.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 12.03 percent at June 30, 2019, as compared to 11.98 percent at March 31, 2019, and 12.04 percent at June 30, 2018. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets was 10.08 percent at June 30, 2019, as compared to 9.99 percent at March 31, 2019, and 9.97 percent at June 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share increased $0.23 from $9.22 at March 31, 2019 to $9.45 at June 30, 2019, compared to $8.85 at June 30, 2018.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased $0.1 million to $63.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 from $63.0 million at the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.55 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $0.9 million to $7.5 million from $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.2 million in deposit fees, $0.2 million in gain on securities, $0.3 million in gain on sales of loans and leases, and $0.2 million in other non-interest income.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The higher provision for credit losses is a result of strong loan growth and net higher charge-offs during the quarter.

Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $3.1 million compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The $3.1 million in net charge-offs had previously established specific reserves of $1.0 million versus first quarter net charge-offs of $2.1 million which had previously established reserves of $1.0 million. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 19 basis points for the second quarter of 2019 from 13 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 0.90 percent of total loans and leases at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.91 percent at March 31, 2019, and 0.94 percent at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases represented 0.92 percent of originated loans and leases at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.93 percent at March 31, 2019, and 0.98 percent at June 30, 2018.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased $0.7 million to $39.6 million from $38.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $0.2 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.2 million in FDIC insurance, and $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in occupancy expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.9 percent and 24.1 percent for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 23.4 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 1.08 percent during the second quarter of 2019 from 1.21 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible assets decreased to 1.11 percent for the second quarter of 2019 from 1.24 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 8.98 percent during the second quarter of 2019 from 10.14 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 10.98 percent for the second quarter of 2019 from 12.48 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.33 percent at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.36 percent at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming loans and leases decreased $1.5 million to $21.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $22.8 million at March 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.30 percent at June 30, 2019 as compared to 0.36 percent at March 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets decreased $3.4 million to $23.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $26.7 million at March 31, 2019.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.11 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The dividend will be paid on August 23, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $7.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and First Ipswich Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com , www.bankri.com , and www.firstipswich.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, the allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data) Earnings Data: Net interest income $ 63,134 $ 62,999 $ 63,159 $ 62,332 $ 62,717 Provision for credit losses 3,757 1,353 123 2,717 1,470 Non-interest income 7,478 6,630 6,461 7,069 5,526 Non-interest expense 39,604 38,871 40,282 37,310 37,702 Income before provision for income taxes 27,251 29,405 29,215 29,374 29,071 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. 20,471 22,467 21,138 22,460 20,831 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (1) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.58 % 3.57 % 3.64 % Interest-rate spread (1) 3.13 % 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 3.36 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.08 % 1.21 % 1.15 % 1.23 % 1.15 % Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.26 % 1.17 % Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 8.98 % 10.14 % 9.40 % 10.10 % 9.53 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 12.44 % 11.80 % Efficiency ratio (2) 56.09 % 55.83 % 57.86 % 53.76 % 55.25 % Per Common Share Data: Net income — Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Net income — Diluted 0.26 0.28 0.26 0.28 0.26 Cash dividends declared 0.110 0.110 0.105 0.105 0.100 Book value per share (end of period) 11.53 11.30 11.30 11.08 10.94 Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP) 9.45 9.22 9.21 9.00 8.85 Stock price (end of period) 15.38 14.40 13.82 16.70 18.60 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 Total loans and leases 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 6,227,707 6,171,274 Total deposits 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 5,233,611 5,198,280 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 918,468 900,572 900,140 890,368 877,283 Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 $ 29,718 $ 30,145 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 $ 564 $ 2,330 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized) 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.15 % Capital Ratios: Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.03 % 11.98 % 12.18 % 12.16 % 12.04 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.11 % 9.97 % (1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data) Cash and due from banks $ 46,532 $ 51,276 $ 47,542 $ 30,762 $ 32,724 Short-term investments 46,264 61,063 42,042 23,114 22,754 Total cash and cash equivalents 92,796 112,339 89,584 53,876 55,478 Investment securities available-for-sale 482,497 489,020 502,793 534,788 558,602 Investment securities held-to-maturity 103,572 113,694 114,776 115,684 116,670 Equity securities held-for-trading 4,698 4,341 4,207 4,169 — Total investment securities 590,767 607,055 621,776 654,641 675,272 Loans and leases held-for-sale 1,575 869 3,247 937 1,034 Loans and leases: Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate mortgage 2,421,104 2,355,507 2,330,725 2,287,979 2,269,520 Multi-family mortgage 877,330 855,703 847,711 828,849 816,311 Construction 195,120 199,258 173,300 164,217 178,335 Total commercial real estate loans 3,493,554 3,410,468 3,351,736 3,281,045 3,264,166 Commercial loans and leases: Commercial 763,145 741,577 736,418 771,200 761,964 Equipment financing 1,015,205 995,863 982,089 954,579 920,643 Condominium association 47,986 49,142 50,451 52,205 53,537 Total commercial loans and leases 1,826,336 1,786,582 1,768,958 1,777,984 1,736,144 Consumer loans: Residential mortgage 769,983 775,578 782,968 759,167 754,818 Home equity 374,746 376,126 376,484 380,303 382,597 Other consumer 40,710 39,443 23,370 29,208 33,549 Total consumer loans 1,185,439 1,191,147 1,182,822 1,168,678 1,170,964 Total loans and leases 6,505,329 6,388,197 6,303,516 6,227,707 6,171,274 Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,635 ) (58,041 ) (58,692 ) (59,997 ) (57,981 ) Net loans and leases 6,446,694 6,330,156 6,244,824 6,167,710 6,113,293 Restricted equity securities 55,270 54,192 61,751 63,963 68,343 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 75,373 75,520 76,382 77,886 79,194 Right-of-use asset operating leases 25,928 26,205 — — — Deferred tax asset 25,629 27,084 21,495 22,249 20,826 Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 7,160 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,966 3,912 4,019 3,934 4,352 Other assets 155,291 115,687 103,214 108,350 100,331 Total assets $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits: Demand checking accounts $ 1,042,854 $ 1,011,031 $ 1,033,551 $ 1,017,234 $ 1,002,954 Interest-bearing deposits: NOW accounts 340,082 369,896 336,317 322,587 346,936 Savings accounts 585,322 625,770 619,961 612,210 603,079 Money market accounts 1,669,782 1,706,708 1,675,050 1,623,220 1,704,652 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,984,453 1,907,228 1,789,165 1,658,360 1,540,659 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,579,639 4,609,602 4,420,493 4,216,377 4,195,326 Total deposits 5,622,493 5,620,633 5,454,044 5,233,611 5,198,280 Borrowed funds: Advances from the FHLBB 791,559 730,018 784,375 959,446 991,091 Subordinated debentures and notes 83,512 83,472 83,433 83,392 83,352 Other borrowed funds 55,693 52,515 52,734 40,048 36,480 Total borrowed funds 930,764 866,005 920,542 1,082,886 1,110,923 Operating lease liabilities 25,928 26,205 — — — Mortgagors’ escrow accounts 6,823 7,517 7,426 8,227 8,122 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 132,504 98,198 100,174 96,047 82,017 Total liabilities 6,718,512 6,618,558 6,482,186 6,420,771 6,399,342 Stockholders' equity: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, 85,177,172 shares issued, and 85,177,172 shares issued, respectively 852 852 852 852 852 Additional paid-in capital 737,584 736,872 755,629 753,941 756,254 Retained earnings, partially restricted 238,625 226,929 212,838 200,151 185,734 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,141 (4,393 ) (9,460 ) (15,599 ) (13,415 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 5,025,764 shares, 5,020,025 shares, 5,020,025 shares, 4,291,317 shares, and 4,409,501 shares, respectively (59,199 ) (59,121 ) (59,120 ) (48,334 ) (51,454 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan; 98,208 shares, 104,079 shares, 109,950 shares,118,050 shares, and 126,144 shares, respectively (535 ) (567 ) (599 ) (643 ) (688 ) Total Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 918,468 900,572 900,140 890,368 877,283 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — — 10,479 9,457 9,085 Total stockholders' equity 918,468 900,572 910,619 899,825 886,368 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 82,798 $ 80,672 $ 78,791 $ 75,877 $ 73,329 Debt securities 3,158 3,236 3,489 3,585 3,563 Marketable and restricted equity securities 877 911 1,008 1,029 1,003 Short-term investments 351 267 256 145 179 Total interest and dividend income 87,184 85,086 83,544 80,636 78,074 Interest expense: Deposits 17,712 15,948 13,744 11,916 9,219 Borrowed funds 6,338 6,139 6,641 6,388 6,138 Total interest expense 24,050 22,087 20,385 18,304 15,357 Net interest income 63,134 62,999 63,159 62,332 62,717 Provision for credit losses 3,757 1,353 123 2,717 1,470 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 59,377 61,646 63,036 59,615 61,247 Non-interest income: Deposit fees 2,680 2,523 2,669 2,648 2,620 Loan fees 398 413 390 417 330 Loan level derivative income, net 1,772 1,745 1,811 2,192 571 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 357 134 (692 ) (243 ) — Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 561 289 327 535 722 Other 1,710 1,526 1,956 1,520 1,283 Total non-interest income 7,478 6,630 6,461 7,069 5,526 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 23,953 23,743 24,413 22,338 22,565 Occupancy 3,752 3,947 3,240 3,913 3,879 Equipment and data processing 4,641 4,661 4,626 4,601 4,368 Professional services 1,087 1,076 1,130 1,075 1,055 FDIC insurance 745 593 727 846 514 Advertising and marketing 1,112 1,069 773 1,068 1,118 Amortization of identified intangible assets 420 402 537 537 539 Merger and acquisition expense — — 526 22 334 Other 3,894 3,380 4,310 2,910 3,330 Total non-interest expense 39,604 38,871 40,282 37,310 37,702 Income before provision for income taxes 27,251 29,405 29,215 29,374 29,071 Provision for income taxes 6,780 6,895 7,055 6,140 7,342 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 20,471 22,510 22,160 23,234 21,729 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary — 43 1,022 774 898 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 $ 22,460 $ 20,831 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,669,922 79,658,583 80,258,456 80,315,050 80,184,977 Diluted 79,886,292 79,843,578 80,407,525 80,515,467 80,505,614 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.110 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.100 $ 0.100

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (In Thousands Except Share Data) Interest and dividend income: Loans and leases $ 163,470 $ 140,601 Debt securities 6,394 6,886 Marketable and restricted equity securities 1,788 1,927 Short-term investments 618 299 Total interest and dividend income 172,270 149,713 Interest expense: Deposits 33,660 16,318 Borrowed funds 12,477 11,187 Total interest expense 46,137 27,505 Net interest income 126,133 122,208 Provision for credit losses 5,110 2,111 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 121,023 120,097 Non-interest income: Deposit Fees 5,203 5,083 Loan Fees 811 620 Loan level derivative income, net 3,517 1,437 Gain on investment securities, net 491 1,162 Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale 850 1,021 Other 3,236 2,371 Total non-interest income 14,108 11,694 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 47,696 44,879 Occupancy 7,699 7,838 Equipment and data processing 9,302 8,986 Professional services 2,163 2,199 FDIC insurance 1,338 1,149 Advertising and marketing 2,181 2,175 Amortization of identified intangible assets 822 1,006 Merger and acquisition expense — 3,239 Other 7,274 6,169 Total non-interest expense 78,475 77,640 Income before provision for income taxes 56,656 54,151 Provision for income taxes 13,675 12,994 Net income before noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 42,981 41,157 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 43 1,693 Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 42,938 $ 39,464 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,664,284 79,038,041 Diluted 79,859,572 79,342,463 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.215 $ 0.190

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS: Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis: Commercial real estate mortgage $ 2,273 $ 2,889 $ 3,928 $ 3,369 $ 3,774 Multi-family mortgage 94 101 330 357 568 Construction — 396 396 640 640 Total commercial real estate loans 2,367 3,386 4,654 4,366 4,982 Commercial 6,349 5,728 6,621 7,862 9,487 Equipment financing 9,931 10,253 9,500 9,659 8,825 Condominium association 170 224 265 295 — Total commercial loans and leases 16,450 16,205 16,386 17,816 18,312 Residential mortgage 1,642 2,188 2,132 2,538 1,571 Home equity 835 1,022 908 1,053 923 Other consumer 7 8 17 11 5 Total consumer loans 2,484 3,218 3,057 3,602 2,499 Total nonaccrual loans and leases 21,301 22,809 24,097 25,784 25,793 Other real estate owned 957 3,054 3,054 3,136 3,436 Other repossessed assets 1,009 858 965 798 916 Total nonperforming assets $ 23,267 $ 26,721 $ 28,116 $ 29,718 $ 30,145 Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 11,612 $ 16,800 $ 13,482 $ 14,954 $ 12,340 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual 27,761 28,543 12,257 12,657 12,911 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual 8,431 7,597 8,684 8,779 9,391 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 36,192 $ 36,140 $ 20,941 $ 21,436 $ 22,302 Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.41 % PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES: Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 $ 58,714 Charge-offs (3,412 ) (2,542 ) (1,604 ) (1,227 ) (3,605 ) Recoveries 330 441 352 663 1,275 Net charge-offs (3,082 ) (2,101 ) (1,252 ) (564 ) (2,330 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 3,676 1,450 (53 ) 2,580 1,597 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.94 % Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases (non-GAAP) 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.00 % 0.98 % NET CHARGE-OFFS: Commercial real estate loans $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 100 Commercial loans and leases 3,107 2,124 883 579 2,304 Consumer loans (25 ) (23 ) 369 (15 ) (74 ) Total net charge-offs $ 3,082 $ 2,101 $ 1,252 $ 564 $ 2,330 Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average

loans and leases (annualized) 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.15 %

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 593,404 $ 3,210 2.16 % $ 608,194 $ 3,289 2.16 % $ 666,182 $ 3,617 2.17 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,224 888 5.99 % 60,389 920 6.10 % 69,395 1,004 5.78 % Short-term investments 44,634 351 3.14 % 33,034 267 3.23 % 41,155 179 1.74 % Total investments 697,262 4,449 2.55 % 701,617 4,476 2.55 % 776,732 4,800 2.47 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,447,136 41,363 4.75 % 3,376,576 40,019 4.74 % 3,250,488 36,372 4.43 % Commercial loans (3) 811,890 9,879 4.82 % 792,695 9,603 4.85 % 823,860 9,323 4.48 % Equipment financing (3) 1,005,376 18,291 7.28 % 988,193 17,985 7.28 % 907,089 15,739 6.94 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 774,533 8,186 4.23 % 778,325 8,123 4.17 % 759,866 7,552 3.98 % Other consumer loans (3) 417,600 5,187 4.97 % 408,177 5,051 5.01 % 406,144 4,464 4.40 % Total loans and leases 6,456,535 82,906 5.14 % 6,343,966 80,781 5.09 % 6,147,447 73,450 4.78 % Total interest-earning assets 7,153,797 87,355 4.88 % 7,045,583 85,257 4.84 % 6,924,179 78,250 4.52 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,137 ) (58,749 ) (59,247 ) Non-interest-earning assets 475,736 447,204 408,861 Total assets $ 7,571,396 $ 7,434,038 $ 7,273,793 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 343,745 50 0.06 % $ 334,167 142 0.17 % $ 346,410 65 0.07 % Savings accounts 602,333 737 0.49 % 626,414 597 0.39 % 609,758 405 0.27 % Money market accounts 1,683,735 5,571 1.33 % 1,676,199 5,275 1.28 % 1,767,509 3,530 0.80 % Certificates of deposit 1,950,704 11,354 2.33 % 1,844,511 9,934 2.18 % 1,422,782 5,219 1.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,580,517 17,712 1.55 % 4,481,291 15,948 1.44 % 4,146,459 9,219 0.89 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 761,651 4,825 2.51 % 755,542 4,610 2.44 % 1,018,130 4,696 1.82 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,490 1,305 6.25 % 83,451 1,308 6.27 % 83,330 1,296 6.22 % Other borrowed funds 84,600 208 0.99 % 88,600 221 1.01 % 46,635 146 1.26 % Total borrowings 929,741 6,338 2.70 % 927,593 6,139 2.65 % 1,148,095 6,138 2.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,510,258 24,050 1.75 % 5,408,884 22,087 1.66 % 5,294,554 15,357 1.16 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,015,524 1,026,970 1,003,985 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 133,790 111,174 91,889 Total liabilities 6,659,572 6,547,028 6,390,428 Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

stockholders’ equity 911,824 886,639 874,513 Noncontrolling interest in

subsidiary — 371 8,852 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,571,396 $ 7,434,038 $ 7,273,793 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 63,305 3.13 % 63,170 3.18 % 62,893 3.36 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 171 171 176 Net interest income $ 63,134 $ 62,999 $ 62,717 Net interest margin (5) 3.55 % 3.64 % 3.64 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Yield/

Cost (Dollars in Thousands) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Debt securities (2) $ 600,758 $ 6,499 2.16 % $ 656,893 $ 6,994 2.13 % Marketable and restricted equity securities (2) 59,803 1,808 6.05 % 66,774 1,927 5.77 % Short-term investments 38,866 618 3.18 % 35,938 299 1.67 % Total investments 699,427 8,925 2.55 % 759,605 9,220 2.43 % Loans and Leases: Commercial real estate loans (3) 3,412,051 81,382 4.74 % 3,183,959 69,801 4.36 % Commercial loans (3) 802,346 19,482 4.83 % 805,002 17,747 4.39 % Equipment financing (3) 996,832 36,276 7.28 % 891,284 30,603 6.87 % Residential mortgage loans (3) 776,419 16,309 4.20 % 732,418 14,285 3.90 % Other consumer loans (3) 412,914 10,238 4.99 % 394,235 8,405 4.29 % Total loans and leases 6,400,562 163,687 5.11 % 6,006,898 140,841 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 7,099,989 172,612 4.86 % 6,766,503 150,061 4.44 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (58,441 ) (59,117 ) Non-interest-earning assets 461,548 394,124 Total assets $ 7,503,096 $ 7,101,510 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: NOW accounts $ 338,983 192 0.11 % $ 341,228 123 0.07 % Savings accounts 614,307 1,334 0.44 % 629,382 806 0.26 % Money market accounts 1,679,988 10,846 1.30 % 1,769,923 6,088 0.69 % Certificates of deposit 1,897,901 21,288 2.26 % 1,335,401 9,301 1.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,531,179 33,660 1.50 % 4,075,934 16,318 0.81 % Borrowings Advances from the FHLBB 758,613 9,435 2.47 % 987,385 8,444 1.70 % Subordinated debentures and notes 83,471 2,613 6.26 % 83,310 2,578 6.19 % Other borrowed funds 86,589 429 1.00 % 41,420 165 0.80 % Total borrowings 928,673 12,477 2.67 % 1,112,115 11,187 2.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,459,852 46,137 1.70 % 5,188,049 27,505 1.07 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand checking accounts 1,021,215 968,035 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 122,544 84,570 Total liabilities 6,603,611 6,240,654 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity 899,301 852,180 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 184 8,676 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,503,096 $ 7,101,510 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4) 126,475 3.16 % 122,556 3.37 % Less adjustment of tax-exempt income 342 348 Net interest income $ 126,133 $ 122,208 Net interest margin (5) 3.59 % 3.65 % (1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis. (2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month. (3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.

BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended

June 30, At and for the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data) Net income attributable to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $ 20,471 $ 20,831 $ 42,938 $ 39,464 Less: Security gains (after-tax) 268 — 373 883 Add: Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) — 254 — 2,462 Operating earnings $ 20,203 $ 21,085 $ 42,565 $ 41,043 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Diluted 0.25 0.26 0.53 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period: Basic 79,669,922 80,184,977 79,664,284 79,038,041 Diluted 79,886,292 80,505,614 79,859,572 79,342,463 Return on average assets * 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.11 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.01 % — % 0.01 % 0.02 % Add: Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.01 % — % 0.07 % Operating return on average assets * 1.07 % 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.16 % Return on average tangible assets * 1.11 % 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.14 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.02 % — % 0.01 % 0.03 % Add: Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.02 % — % 0.07 % Operating return on average tangible assets * 1.09 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.18 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 8.98 % 9.53 % 9.55 % 9.26 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.12 % — % 0.08 % 0.21 % Add: Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.11 % — % 0.58 % Operating return on average stockholders' equity * 8.86 % 9.64 % 9.47 % 9.63 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 10.98 % 11.80 % 11.71 % 11.41 % Less: Security gains (after-tax) * 0.15 % — % 0.10 % 0.26 % Add: Merger and acquisition-related expenses (after-tax) * — % 0.14 % — % 0.71 % Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity * 10.83 % 11.94 % 11.61 % 11.86 % * Ratios at and for the three and six months ended are annualized. At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Net income, as reported $ 20,471 $ 22,467 $ 21,138 $ 22,460 $ 20,831 Average total assets $ 7,571,396 $ 7,434,038 $ 7,382,931 $ 7,302,413 $ 7,273,793 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,914 166,327 166,777 167,313 168,185 Average tangible assets $ 7,405,482 $ 7,267,711 $ 7,216,154 $ 7,135,100 $ 7,105,608 Return on average tangible assets (annualized) 1.11 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.26 % 1.17 % Average total stockholders’ equity $ 911,824 $ 886,639 $ 899,244 $ 889,259 $ 874,513 Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net 165,914 166,327 166,777 167,313 168,185 Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 745,910 $ 720,312 $ 732,467 $ 721,946 $ 706,328 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized) 10.98 % 12.48 % 11.54 % 12.44 % 11.80 % Brookline Bancorp, Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 918,468 $ 900,572 $ 900,140 $ 890,368 $ 877,283 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 7,160 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 723,318 $ 709,696 Total assets $ 7,636,980 $ 7,519,130 $ 7,392,805 $ 7,320,596 $ 7,285,710 Less: Goodwill 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 160,427 Identified intangible assets, net 5,264 5,684 6,086 6,623 7,160 Tangible assets $ 7,471,289 $ 7,353,019 $ 7,226,292 $ 7,153,546 $ 7,118,123 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 10.08 % 9.99 % 10.15 % 10.11 % 9.97 % Tangible stockholders' equity $ 752,777 $ 734,461 $ 733,627 $ 723,318 $ 709,696 Number of common shares issued 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 85,177,172 Less: Treasury shares 5,025,764 5,020,025 5,020,025 4,291,317 4,409,501 Unallocated ESOP shares 98,208 104,079 109,950 118,050 126,144 Unvested restricted shares 377,122 390,636 393,636 398,094 455,283 Number of common shares outstanding 79,676,078 79,662,432 79,653,561 80,369,711 80,186,244 Tangible book value per common share $ 9.45 $ 9.22 $ 9.21 $ 9.00 $ 8.85 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 58,635 $ 58,041 $ 58,692 $ 59,997 $ 57,981 Less: Allowance for acquired loans and leases losses 1,857 1,795 1,814 1,817 1,961 Allowance for originated loan and lease losses $ 56,778 $ 56,246 $ 56,878 $ 58,180 $ 56,020 Total loans and leases $ 6,505,329 $ 6,388,197 $ 6,303,516 $ 6,227,707 $ 6,171,274 Less: Total acquired loans and leases 337,420 370,177 394,407 426,865 460,142 Total originated loans and leases $ 6,167,909 $ 6,018,020 $ 5,909,109 $ 5,800,842 $ 5,711,132 Allowance for loan and lease losses related to originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 1.00 % 0.98 %







