Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the appointment of Yvonne McGill to serve on its Board of Directors.



“Yvonne is an accomplished executive with strong management and finance experience, and I am pleased to welcome her to our board of directors,” said Tom Iannotti, chairman of the board of Applied Materials. “This is an exciting time for Applied Materials as AI and Big Data are driving the need for major advancements in computing performance and efficiency. As a long-time computing industry executive, Yvonne brings valuable expertise to our team.”

Ms. McGill is currently chief financial officer and senior vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies. She is also the company’s senior vice president of Global Financial Planning and Analysis. Ms. McGill has served in various other finance leadership roles since joining Dell in 1997, including senior vice president and chief financial officer of the Commercial Business for Asia Pacific and Japan as well as chief accounting officer for Dell Inc. She also leads employee development programs at the company, including Dell’s Finance Leadership Program as well as serves as the North America co-chair for the Women in Action employee resource group. Prior to Dell Technologies, she held finance positions at ManTech International Corporation and Price Waterhouse. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Susan G. Komen of Greater Central and East Texas.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com .

