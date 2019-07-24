Meritage Homes reports second quarter 2019 results including a 22% increase in orders, reflecting healthy demand for entry-level homes, along with a 5% increase in closings and diluted EPS of $1.31

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2019.



Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % Chg 2019 2018 % Chg Homes closed (units) 2,253 2,139 5 % 4,018 3,864 4 % Home closing revenue $ 863,053 $ 872,383 (1 )% $ 1,561,703 $ 1,600,915 (2 )% Average sales price - closings $ 383 $ 408 (6 )% $ 389 $ 414 (6 )% Home orders (units) 2,735 2,250 22 % 5,265 4,608 14 % Home order value $ 1,043,995 $ 917,996 14 % $ 2,020,974 $ 1,880,792 7 % Average sales price - orders $ 382 $ 408 (6 )% $ 384 $ 408 (6 )% Ending backlog (units) 3,680 3,619 2 % Ending backlog value $ 1,477,007 $ 1,528,756 (3 )% Average sales price - backlog $ 401 $ 422 (5 )% Earnings before income taxes $ 67,674 $ 71,185 (5 )% $ 100,044 $ 120,069 (17 )% Net earnings $ 50,828 $ 53,838 (6 )% $ 76,240 $ 97,712 (22 )% Diluted EPS $ 1.31 $ 1.31 — % $ 1.97 $ 2.37 (17 )%

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS



“Home buying activity was strong and steady throughout the second quarter of 2019, led by affordable entry-level and move-up homes," said Steven J. Hilton, chairman and chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Our second quarter orders increased 22% year-over-year to a total of 2,735, representing a 13-year record high for quarterly order volume, which was mainly driven by a 19% increase in absorptions pace on top of a small increase in average community count. We believe the demand we’ve seen throughout the extended spring selling season reflects sustained positive macroeconomic factors for the housing industry.



“It’s been a little over two years since we began rolling out our strategy to focus on the entry-level and first move-up markets, and streamlining our operations to deliver a stress-free, transparent and easy home buying experience to first-time, first move-up and move-down customer groups. Approximately 90% of our second quarter 2019 orders came from homes purchased by those customers. Most notably, our entry-level LiVE.NOW.® homes made up 52% of our second quarter orders, up from 44% a year ago and 35% two years ago. We’ve seen strong demand for more affordable homes by Millennials and Baby Boomers, or others who are looking for a new, nicely amenitized, energy-efficient home at a great value.



“We have closed over 4,000 homes through the first half of the year, 4% more than we closed in the first six months of 2018, despite starting the year with a backlog that was 15% less than we had the previous year,” Mr. Hilton added. “We are reducing our cycle times with our LiVE.NOW. communities and Studio M, allowing us to convert sales of spec homes into closings more quickly. Two-thirds of our second quarter 2019 closings were from previously started spec homes, up from a little more than half of closings a year ago. Most of those came from our entry-level LiVE.NOW. communities. The higher absorption pace in those communities and our simplified product offerings should drive additional overhead leverage and profitability in the future.”



Mr. Hilton concluded, “We are encouraged by the outlook for interest rates and optimistic that demand for our homes and communities will remain strong. Based on our results in the first half of this year, we are currently projecting 2019 home closings and total home closing revenue of approximately 8,700-9,100 and $3.4-3.6 billion, respectively, for the full year. We are anticipating home closing gross margin to be in the mid-18% range for the year, which we estimate will translate to approximately $5.20-5.50 diluted earnings per share.”

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Total orders for the second quarter of 2019 increased 22% year-over-year, driven by a 19% increase in absorption pace over the prior year’s second quarter. West, Central and East region orders grew 31%, 8% and 26%, respectively, with broad strength across nearly all of the company’s markets. Partially offsetting the increase in orders was a 6% decrease in average sales price (ASP) due to a higher percentage of lower-priced entry-level homes. As a result, the total value of second quarter orders increased 14% over 2018.





Home closing revenue decreased 1% on a 5% increase in home closing volume offset by a 6% decrease in ASP over the second quarter of 2018. The lower ASP primarily reflected the company’s on-going strategic shift toward more affordable entry-level and first move-up homes at lower price points. The reduction in ASP from the mix shift toward lower-priced homes was most evident in the West region, where home closing revenue was down 15% year-over-year on a 9% reduction in ASP, coupled with 6% fewer home closings. Lower closing volume in the West was entirely attributable to Meritage's California operations, where demand has softened over the last year. East region home closing revenue was up 4% on an 11% increase in closings offset by a 7% decline in ASP. The Central region's second quarter 2019 closing volume and revenue increased 11% and 12%, respectively.





Home closing gross profit was flat compared to the prior year's second quarter, despite lower home closing revenue, as home closing gross margin improved slightly to 18.4% from 18.3%.





Net earnings of $50.8 million ($1.31 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $53.8 million ($1.31 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2018. Additional interest expense in 2019 accounted for most of the $3.5 million decrease in pre-tax earnings, in addition to a $1.1 million year-over-year increase in land closing gross loss from one impairment in 2019 due to exiting a move-up community that was no longer aligned with the company's strategy.





Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were 11.0% of second quarter 2019 home closing revenue, compared to 10.9% in the second quarter of 2018, despite elevated brokerage commission costs.





Interest expense increased $3.2 million year-over-year, primarily due to less interest capitalizable to assets under development as construction cycles have shortened and turnover of entry-level inventory has increased.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Net earnings were $76.2 million for the first half of 2019, a 22% decrease from $97.7 million for the first half of 2018, due to lower home closing revenue and corresponding gross profit, higher interest expense in 2019, a positive legal settlement in 2018 and a higher tax rate in 2019.





Home closings for the first half of the year increased 4% over 2018 while average prices on closings decreased 6% from the previous year, resulting in a 2% decline in home closing revenue.





Home closing gross profit decreased 3% to $275.6 million in the first half of 2019 compared to $283.8 million in the first half of 2018, primarily due to targeted incentives in the first quarter of 2019 and reduced leverage of our construction overhead expenses on lower home closing revenue. Despite the impacts of those items, home closing gross margin was just slightly lower at 17.6% in the first half of 2019 compared to 17.7% in the first half of 2018.





SG&A expenses increased 1% year-over-year, due to higher brokerage commissions, severance expenses and accelerated equity compensation expense into the first quarter of 2019 due to changes in tax rules. Total SG&A was 11.6% of year-to-date 2019 home closing revenue, compared to 11.2% in the same period of 2018.





Interest expense increased $7.1 million year-over-year, primarily due to less interest capitalized to assets under development on faster construction cycles and turnover of entry-level inventory.





Other income decreased by $3.7 million in 2019 primarily due to a $4.8 million favorable legal settlement in the first quarter of 2018 related to a previous joint venture in Nevada.





The effective tax rate for the first half of 2019 was 24%, compared to 19% for the first half of 2018, due to $6.3 million of energy tax credits recorded in the first quarter of 2018 for homes closed in 2017 that qualified for the credits.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 totaled $407.4 million, compared to $311.5 million at December 31, 2018, due to positive cash flow from operations. Real estate assets remained consistent at $2.7 billion.





Meritage ended the second quarter of 2019 with approximately 34,700 total lots owned or under control, compared to approximately 33,700 total lots at June 30, 2018. Approximately 75% of the lots added during the second quarter of 2019 were in communities planned for entry-level product.





Debt-to-capital ratios were 42.1% at June 30, 2019 and 43.2% at December 31, 2018, with net debt-to-capital ratios of 33.4% and 36.7%, respectively.

Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 863,053 $ 872,383 $ (9,330 ) (1 )% Land closing revenue 1,557 5,112 (3,555 ) (70 )% Total closing revenue 864,610 877,495 (12,885 ) (1 )% Cost of home closings (703,935 ) (712,868 ) (8,933 ) (1 )% Cost of land closings (3,299 ) (5,799 ) (2,500 ) (43 )% Total cost of closings (707,234 ) (718,667 ) (11,433 ) (2 )% Home closing gross profit 159,118 159,515 (397 ) — % Land closing gross loss (1,742 ) (687 ) (1,055 ) (154 )% Total closing gross profit 157,376 158,828 (1,452 ) (1 )% Financial Services: Revenue 4,160 3,870 290 7 % Expense (1,720 ) (1,693 ) 27 2 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 3,591 3,474 117 3 % Financial services profit 6,031 5,651 380 7 % Commissions and other sales costs (60,125 ) (60,823 ) (698 ) (1 )% General and administrative expenses (34,779 ) (34,205 ) 574 2 % Interest expense (3,197 ) (44 ) 3,153 n/m Other income, net 2,368 1,778 590 33 % Earnings before income taxes 67,674 71,185 (3,511 ) (5 )% Provision for income taxes (16,846 ) (17,347 ) (501 ) (3 )% Net earnings $ 50,828 $ 53,838 $ (3,010 ) (6 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.32 $ 0.01 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,266 40,647 (2,381 ) (6 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 1.31 $ 1.31 $ — — % Weighted average shares outstanding 38,889 41,164 (2,275 ) (6 )%





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,561,703 $ 1,600,915 $ (39,212 ) (2 )% Land closing revenue 11,052 19,144 (8,092 ) (42 )% Total closing revenue 1,572,755 1,620,059 (47,304 ) (3 )% Cost of home closings (1,286,123 ) (1,317,070 ) (30,947 ) (2 )% Cost of land closings (12,428 ) (21,041 ) (8,613 ) (41 )% Total cost of closings (1,298,551 ) (1,338,111 ) (39,560 ) (3 )% Home closing gross profit 275,580 283,845 (8,265 ) (3 )% Land closing gross loss (1,376 ) (1,897 ) 521 27 % Total closing gross profit 274,204 281,948 (7,744 ) (3 )% Financial Services: Revenue 7,388 6,918 470 7 % Expense (3,224 ) (3,177 ) 47 1 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 6,569 6,130 439 7 % Financial services profit 10,733 9,871 862 9 % Commissions and other sales costs (112,680 ) (113,575 ) (895 ) (1 )% General and administrative expenses (68,345 ) (65,098 ) 3,247 5 % Interest expense (7,282 ) (180 ) 7,102 n/m Other income, net 3,414 7,103 (3,689 ) (52 )% Earnings before income taxes 100,044 120,069 (20,025 ) (17 )% Provision for income taxes (23,804 ) (22,357 ) 1,447 6 % Net earnings $ 76,240 $ 97,712 $ (21,472 ) (22 )% Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.41 $ (0.41 ) (17 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 38,136 40,568 (2,432 ) (6 )% Diluted Earnings per common share $ 1.97 $ 2.37 $ (0.40 ) (17 )% Weighted average shares outstanding 38,789 41,193 (2,404 ) (6 )%





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 407,427 $ 311,466 Other receivables 82,057 77,285 Real estate (1) 2,735,883 2,742,621 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 46,320 51,410 Investments in unconsolidated entities 7,555 17,480 Property and equipment, net 54,157 54,596 Deferred tax asset 25,170 26,465 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 108,307 84,156 Total assets $ 3,466,876 $ 3,365,479 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 141,194 $ 128,169 Accrued liabilities 187,411 177,862 Home sale deposits 32,249 28,636 Loans payable and other borrowings 12,224 14,773 Senior notes, net 1,295,698 1,295,284 Total liabilities 1,668,776 1,644,724 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 383 381 Additional paid-in capital 502,884 501,781 Retained earnings 1,294,833 1,218,593 Total stockholders’ equity 1,798,100 1,720,755 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,466,876 $ 3,365,479



(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 705,157 $ 480,143 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 557,675 644,717 Model homes 133,983 146,327 Finished home sites and home sites under development 1,339,068 1,471,434 Total real estate $ 2,735,883 $ 2,742,621

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,549 $ 6,742 $ 12,381 $ 12,608 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 89,414 $ 81,828 $ 88,454 $ 78,564 Interest incurred 21,465 21,374 42,908 42,243 Interest expensed (3,197 ) (44 ) (7,282 ) (180 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (19,375 ) (18,715 ) (35,773 ) (36,184 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 88,307 $ 84,443 $ 88,307 $ 84,443 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,307,922 $ 1,310,057 Stockholders' equity 1,798,100 1,720,755 Total capital $ 3,106,022 $ 3,030,812 Debt-to-capital 42.1 % 43.2 % Notes payable and other borrowings $ 1,307,922 $ 1,310,057 Less: cash and cash equivalents (407,427 ) (311,466 ) Net debt $ 900,495 $ 998,591 Stockholders’ equity 1,798,100 1,720,755 Total net capital $ 2,698,595 $ 2,719,346 Net debt-to-capital 33.4 % 36.7 %







Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 76,240 $ 97,712 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,381 12,608 Stock-based compensation 10,062 8,976 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (5,828 ) (5,978 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 8,508 6,834 Other 4,305 2,407 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease/(increase) in real estate 5,439 (155,809 ) Decrease in deposits on real estate under option or contract 5,096 11,093 (Increase)/decrease in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (28 ) 1,634 (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,439 ) 6,997 Increase in home sale deposits 3,613 3,071 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 113,349 (10,455 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities (1,112 ) (417 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 7,250 — Purchases of property and equipment (12,132 ) (15,726 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 192 92 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 566 1,065 Payments to purchase investments and securities (566 ) (1,065 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,802 ) (16,051 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (2,629 ) (2,499 ) Repayment of senior notes — (175,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes — 206,000 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,315 ) Repurchase of shares (8,957 ) — Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (11,586 ) 25,186 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,961 (1,320 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 311,466 170,746 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 407,427 $ 169,426





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 389 $ 125,388 366 $ 118,272 California 132 83,454 206 142,019 Colorado 169 90,130 162 89,421 West Region 690 298,972 734 349,712 Texas 823 289,839 741 259,344 Central Region 823 289,839 741 259,344 Florida 281 111,736 252 110,467 Georgia 122 43,317 104 34,835 North Carolina 196 70,629 195 77,075 South Carolina 70 23,163 76 26,885 Tennessee 71 25,397 37 14,065 East Region 740 274,242 664 263,327 Total 2,253 $ 863,053 2,139 $ 872,383 Homes Ordered: Arizona 582 $ 188,215 416 $ 135,717 California 207 135,519 190 131,699 Colorado 220 110,314 166 89,818 West Region 1,009 434,048 772 357,234 Texas 827 275,380 766 277,556 Central Region 827 275,380 766 277,556 Florida 331 131,958 320 136,534 Georgia 149 51,977 109 41,964 North Carolina 240 89,571 143 54,704 South Carolina 69 22,806 88 30,652 Tennessee 110 38,255 52 19,352 East Region 899 334,567 712 283,206 Total 2,735 $ 1,043,995 2,250 $ 917,996





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 686 $ 223,842 641 $ 209,268 California 264 169,291 437 301,410 Colorado 338 178,805 256 143,807 West Region 1,288 571,938 1,334 654,485 Texas 1,366 481,445 1,283 451,089 Central Region 1,366 481,445 1,283 451,089 Florida 507 202,560 512 223,254 Georgia 241 85,456 177 59,808 North Carolina 352 127,170 323 127,748 South Carolina 127 42,745 142 49,006 Tennessee 137 50,389 93 35,525 East Region 1,364 508,320 1,247 495,341 Total 4,018 $ 1,561,703 3,864 $ 1,600,915 Homes Ordered: Arizona 1,039 $ 333,613 875 $ 288,878 California 374 243,993 409 292,097 Colorado 424 215,562 341 186,913 West Region 1,837 793,168 1,625 767,888 Texas 1,697 581,645 1,575 557,059 Central Region 1,697 581,645 1,575 557,059 Florida 632 258,032 583 249,204 Georgia 293 102,204 257 92,834 North Carolina 470 172,556 300 116,189 South Carolina 150 48,020 168 59,326 Tennessee 186 65,349 100 38,292 East Region 1,731 646,161 1,408 555,845 Total 5,265 $ 2,020,974 4,608 $ 1,880,792 Order Backlog: Arizona 696 $ 243,449 560 $ 199,508 California 201 141,196 290 213,761 Colorado 271 140,304 284 158,019 West Region 1,168 524,949 1,134 571,288 Texas 1,312 473,968 1,312 489,106 Central Region 1,312 473,968 1,312 489,106 Florida 497 220,544 517 222,653 Georgia 175 63,158 231 83,505 North Carolina 295 112,808 220 85,273 South Carolina 112 37,672 125 45,805 Tennessee 121 43,908 80 31,126 East Region 1,200 478,090 1,173 468,362 Total 3,680 $ 1,477,007 3,619 $ 1,528,756





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 40 37.0 40 38.5 California 20 20.5 15 15.0 Colorado 21 22.0 19 18.0 West Region 81 79.5 74 71.5 Texas 73 78.5 90 93.5 Central Region 73 78.5 90 93.5 Florida 36 34.0 30 29.0 Georgia 21 20.0 20 20.5 North Carolina 23 24.0 20 20.0 South Carolina 9 10.0 11 11.5 Tennessee 11 11.0 8 7.0 East Region 100 99.0 89 88.0 Total 254 257.0 253 253.0





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 40 40.0 40 39.0 California 20 18.5 15 17.5 Colorado 21 20.5 19 15.0 West Region 81 79.0 74 71.5 Texas 73 84.0 90 91.0 Central Region 73 84.0 90 91.0 Florida 36 33.5 30 29.0 Georgia 21 21.5 20 19.5 North Carolina 23 24.0 20 18.5 South Carolina 9 10.5 11 12.0 Tennessee 11 10.5 8 7.0 East Region 100 100.0 89 86.0 Total 254 263.0 253 248.5

About Meritage Homes Corporation



Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.



The Company has designed and built over 120,000 homes in its 34-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.



For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include management's projected home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin and diluted earnings per share.



Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management, and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations, except as required by law. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; legislation related to tariffs; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; shortages in the availability and cost of labor; the success of strategic initiatives; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest or option deposits; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; our success in prevailing on contested tax positions; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds in connection with our development work; the loss of key personnel; failure to comply with laws and regulations; our limited geographic diversification; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies and achieve anticipated benefits from these acquisitions; our compliance with government regulations, the effect of legislative and other governmental actions, orders, policies or initiatives that impact housing, labor availability, construction, mortgage availability, our access to capital, the cost of capital or the economy in general, or other initiatives that seek to restrain growth of new housing construction or similar measures; legislation relating to energy and climate change; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; our exposure to information technology failures and security breach; negative publicity that affects our reputation and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations (972) 580-6360 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com







