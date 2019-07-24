Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemical Financial Corporation ("Chemical") (NASDAQ:CHFC) today announced 2019 second quarter net income of $69.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to 2019 first quarter net income of $62.9 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, and 2018 second quarter net income of $69.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share. Net income, excluding the change in fair of value in loan servicing rights and merger expenses (collectively, "significant items"), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $76.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $73.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 and $69.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.(1) Net income for the second quarter of 2019 also included $4.2 million in net gain on sale of investment securities resulting from the repositioning of our securities portfolio as we plan for our future following the previously announced proposed merger of equals with TCF Financial Corporation ("TCF"), a benefit of $0.04 to diluted earnings per share.



"We are pleased with our core underlying trends for the quarter, including improvement in profitability ratios, increased net interest income driven by solid loan growth and a continued low operating efficiency ratio as a result of disciplined expense management," noted David T. Provost, Chief Executive Officer of Chemical and Thomas C. Shafer, Vice Chairman of Chemical and Chief Executive Officer of Chemical Bank. "As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we plan to complete our proposed merger of equals with TCF on August 1, 2019. We believe the shared strategic vision and complementary strengths of the two organizations, as we bring together the best of both banks, will position us to provide a more robust product set to a broader customer base, with limited overlap and disruption positioning us to thrive in today's evolving banking environment."

Return on average assets was 1.27% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.17% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.39% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets, excluding significant items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 1.39% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.36% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.39% for the second quarter of 2018.(1) Return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 15.7% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 14.8% for the first quarter of 2019 and 17.8% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 17.3% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 17.2% for the first quarter of 2019 and 17.8% for the second quarter of 2018.(1)

Net interest income was $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, $2.3 million, or 1.4%, higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $7.6 million, or 4.8%, higher than the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily attributable to the benefit from an increase in average balances and yields earned on loans, partially offset by an increase in average short-term borrowings and cost of funds. The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily attributable to increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities, partially offset by increases in average interest-bearing deposit balances and cost of funds. Second quarter of 2019 loan growth was $537.9 million, or an annualized growth rate of 14.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and loan growth over the past twelve months was $1.28 billion, or 8.8%. The investment securities portfolio grew by $803.3 million, net of approximately $135 million of sales completed in the second quarter of 2019 to reposition the portfolio, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Net interest margin was 3.31% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.38% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.54% in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent (FTE)), a non-GAAP financial measure, was 3.36% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 3.42% in the first quarter of 2019 and 3.59% in the second quarter of 2018.(1) The decrease in net interest margin (FTE), in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and cost of funds, partially offset by increases in average balance and yield earned on loans. The decrease in net interest margin (FTE), in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits and cost of funds, partially offset by increases in average balances and yields earned on loans and investment securities. Average cost of funds was 1.20% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.13% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.76% in the second quarter of 2018. The average yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.90% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4.86% in the first quarter of 2019 and 4.63% in the second quarter of 2018. Interest accretion from purchase accounting discounts on acquired loans contributed 22 basis points to the net interest margin (FTE) in both the second and first quarters of 2019, compared to 26 basis points in the second quarter of 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in total provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily the result of an increase in originated loan growth. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily the result of lower charge-offs.

Net loan charge-offs were $1.8 million, or 0.05% of average loans, in both the second and first quarters of 2019, compared to $4.3 million, or 0.12% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2018.

Nonperforming loans totaled $97.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $89.3 million at March 31, 2019 and $66.7 million at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming loans comprised 0.62% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.58% at March 31, 2019 and 0.46% at June 30, 2018. The increase in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was primarily due to commercial and commercial real estate loans downgraded to nonaccrual status. Each nonperforming loan is individually evaluated for impairment, and we have either established a specific reserve within the allowance for loan losses or charged the loan relationship down to the value of the underlying collateral.

The allowance for loan losses on the originated loan portfolio was $116.0 million, or 0.90% of originated loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $110.3 million, or 0.91% of originated loans, at March 31, 2019 and $100.0 million, or 0.94% of originated loans, at June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses on the originated loan portfolio as a percentage of nonperforming loans decreased to 118.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 123.5% at March 31, 2019 and 149.9% at June 30, 2018, primarily due to sustained low loan charge-off rates and improvement in historical loss factors for commercial loans. All acquired loans were recorded at their estimated fair value at each respective acquisition date without a carryover of the related allowance and, as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, we determined that no allowance was needed for the acquired loan portfolio.

Noninterest income was $38.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 increased $13.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily related to increases in gain on sale of investment securities of $4.1 million, net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue of $3.6 million and swap fee income of $2.1 million, included within other noninterest income. Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2019 increased $146 thousand, compared to the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the benefit from sales of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue. Net gain on sales of investment securities of $4.2 million provided a benefit of $0.04 to diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019. Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue included a $5.5 million detriment to earnings due to a change in fair value in loan servicing rights in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a $7.6 million detriment in the first quarter of 2019 and a $30 thousand detriment in the second quarter of 2018. The change in fair value in loan servicing rights was a detriment of $0.06 to diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a detriment of $0.09 in the first quarter of 2019 and no impact in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses were $111.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $109.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $104.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating expenses, core, a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of merger expenses and federal historic tax credits, were $107.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $103.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $102.8 million for the second quarter of 2018.(1) The $4.1 million increase in operating expenses, core, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and employee benefits. The increase to salaries, wages and employee benefits in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by an increase in mortgage loan commission expense of $1.8 million and annual merit increases effective in April, partially offset by an increase in the deferral of loan origination costs due to higher loan production. The $4.9 million increase in operating expenses, core, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018, was primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and employee benefits impacted by annual merit increases and increases in staff to support our strategic focus on commercial lending growth and an increase in outside processing and service fees due to the substantial enhancements to our core operating systems. Second quarter of 2019 included $3.0 million of merger related expenses, or a detriment of $0.04 to diluted earnings per share, compared to $5.4 million of merger related expenses, or a detriment of $0.06 to diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2019. Impairment related to federal historic tax credits, included within other operating expense in our Consolidated Statements of Income, totaled $271 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The efficiency ratio is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income. The efficiency ratio was 54.6% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 58.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 53.5% in the second quarter of 2018. The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes, as applicable, the significant items defined above, amortization of intangibles, impairment of federal income tax credits, the net interest income FTE adjustment and gains from sale of investment securities, was 51.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 51.7% in the first quarter of 2019 and 51.2% in the second quarter of 2018.(1)

The effective tax rate was 18.0% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2019 and 15.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018 benefited from federal historic tax credits of $260 thousand and $1.9 million, respectively. The income tax benefit from the tax credits placed into service was partially offset by the impairment recorded on the same tax credits included within other operating expenses.



Total assets were $22.49 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $21.80 billion at March 31, 2019 and $20.28 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in total assets during the second quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to net loan growth while the increase in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was additionally attributable to additions to the investment securities portfolio.

Total loans were $15.86 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $537.9 million, from total loans of $15.32 billion at March 31, 2019 and an increase of $1.28 billion, from total loans of $14.58 billion at June 30, 2018. Originated loan growth was $728.8 million during the second quarter of 2019, compared to $297.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $684.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Growth in the originated loan portfolio was partially offset by run-off in the acquired loan portfolio of $190.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $243.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $323.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The investment securities portfolio totaled $3.94 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $12.3 million, compared to $3.92 billion at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $803.3 million, compared to $3.13 billion at June 30, 2018. The increase in the investment securities portfolio in both the second quarter of 2019 and the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 reflects our long-term plan to increase our investment securities portfolio as a percentage of total assets.

Total deposits were $15.88 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $16.06 billion at March 31, 2019 and $14.55 billion at June 30, 2018. The decrease in deposits during the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a seasonal decrease in municipal interest-bearing checking deposits, partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing checking deposits. The increase in deposits during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was primarily due to increases of $1.31 billion in customer deposits and $19.7 million in brokered deposits. Collateralized customer deposits were $291.7 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $413.2 million at March 31, 2019 and $378.9 million at June 30, 2018. Loans, as a percentage of deposits plus collateralized customer deposits, were 98.1% at June 30, 2019, compared to 93.0% at March 31, 2019 and 97.7% at June 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $2.62 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.74 billion at March 31, 2019 and $2.10 billion at June 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings include short-term FHLB advances that we used to fund our short-term liquidity needs, including to support loan growth. Long-term borrowings were $426.1 million at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, compared to $331.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Our shareholders' equity to total assets ratio was 13.1% at June 30, 2019, compared to 13.3% at March 31, 2019 and 13.6% at June 30, 2018. Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, and total risk-based capital ratio were 8.4% and 11.5% (estimated), respectively, at June 30, 2019, compared to 8.5% and 11.7%, respectively, at March 31, 2019 and 8.3% and 11.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2018.(1) Book value was $41.27 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $40.50 per share at March 31, 2019 and $38.52 per share at June 30, 2018. Tangible book value, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $25.18 per share at June 30, 2019, compared to $24.39 per share at March 31, 2019 and $22.33 per share at June 30, 2018.(1) If the proposed merger with TCF closes as anticipated on August 1, 2019, the combined company Board of Directors intends to declare the third quarter of 2019 common and preferred stock dividends on that date for the combined company. These dividends are expected to be payable in the third quarter of 2019.

Please refer to the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release and to the financial tables entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Chemical Financial Corporation

Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. We operate through our subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, with 212 banking offices located primarily in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern Indiana. At June 30, 2019, we had total consolidated assets of $22.49 billion. Chemical Financial Corporation's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the issuers comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. More information about Chemical Financial Corporation is available by visiting the "Investor Information" section of our website at www.chemicalbank.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures include net income (excluding significant items), diluted earnings per share (excluding significant items), return on average assets, return on average shareholders' equity and return on average tangible shareholders' equity (each excluding significant items), tangible book value per share, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, the presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis, core operating expenses, operating expenses-efficiency ratio, and the adjusted efficiency ratio.

Management used non-GAAP financial measures as follows; in the preparation of our operating budgets, monthly financial performance reporting, and in our presentation to investors of our performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate our financial condition. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. In addition, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP historical measures in this press release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in the financial tables included with this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Chemical Financial loan pipeline, future loan growth, increases in net interest income, and the belief that we are in a solid position for a successful 2019. Words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "is likely," "judgment," "look ahead," "look forward," "on schedule," "opinion," "opportunity," "potential," "predicts," "probable," "projects," "should," "strategic," "trend," "will," and variations of such words and phrases or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses; the carrying value of acquired loans, goodwill and loan servicing rights; the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment); and management's assumptions concerning pension and other postretirement benefit plans involve judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economies on the banking industry, generally, and on Chemical, specifically, are also inherently uncertain.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

our inability to attract and retain new commercial lenders and other bankers as well as key operations staff in light of competition for experienced employees in the banking industry;

operational and regulatory challenges associated with our information technology systems and policies and procedures in light of our rapid growth and systems conversion in 2018;

our inability to grow deposits;

our ability to execute on our strategy to expand investments and commercial lending;

our inability to efficiently manage our operating expenses;

the possibility that our previously announced merger with TCF does not close when expected or at all because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of Chemical, TCF or both to terminate the merger agreement;

the outcome of pending or threatened litigation or of matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, including litigation related to our proposed merger with TCF;

potential difficulty in maintaining relationships with clients, employees or business partners as a result of our proposed merger with TCF;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of our proposed merger with TCF, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where Chemical and TCF do business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the proposed merger with TCF, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the proposed merger with TCF;

potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed merger with TCF;

economic conditions (both generally and in our markets) may be less favorable than expected, which could result in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality, a reduction in demand for credit and a decline in real estate values;

a general decline in the real estate and lending markets, particularly in our market areas, could negatively affect our financial results;

increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions, or financial losses;

increases in competitive pressure in the banking and financial services industry;

increased capital requirements, other regulatory requirements or enhanced regulatory supervision;

our inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth;

the timing of when historic tax credits are placed into service could impact operating expenses;

our inability to efficiently manage operating expenses;

our inability to increase our investment securities portfolio as a percentage of total assets;

current or future restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals;

legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards and compliance requirements, may adversely affect us;

changes in the interest rate environment may reduce margins or the volumes or values of the loans we make or have acquired; and

economic, governmental, or other factors may prevent the projected population, residential, and commercial growth in the markets in which we operate.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the risk factors described in Item 1A of Chemical’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018, in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger that was filed with the SEC on May 3, 2019 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) by Chemical and in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Chemical disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and cash due from banks $ 200,034 $ 206,372 $ 228,527 $ 222,748 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and federal funds sold 392,724 311,204 267,312 302,532 Total cash and cash equivalents 592,758 517,576 495,839 525,280 Investment securities: Carried at fair value 3,369,872 3,301,054 3,021,832 2,529,910 Held-to-maturity 566,046 622,519 624,099 602,687 Total investment securities 3,935,918 3,923,573 3,645,931 3,132,597 Loans held-for-sale 33,019 23,535 85,030 46,849 Loans 15,861,903 15,324,048 15,269,779 14,579,693 Allowance for loan losses (115,967 ) (110,284 ) (109,984 ) (100,015 ) Net loans 15,745,936 15,213,764 15,159,795 14,479,678 Premises and equipment 123,708 122,452 123,442 125,970 Loan servicing rights 60,658 64,701 71,013 70,364 Goodwill 1,134,568 1,134,568 1,134,568 1,134,568 Core deposit intangibles 25,835 27,195 28,556 31,407 Interest receivable and other assets 839,365 772,949 754,167 735,890 Total Assets $ 22,491,765 $ 21,800,313 $ 21,498,341 $ 20,282,603 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,925,777 $ 3,835,427 $ 3,809,252 $ 3,894,259 Interest-bearing 11,953,659 12,226,572 11,784,030 10,657,277 Total deposits 15,879,436 16,061,999 15,593,282 14,551,536 Collateralized customer deposits 291,671 413,199 382,687 378,938 Short-term borrowings 2,615,000 1,740,000 2,035,000 2,095,000 Long-term borrowings 426,069 426,035 426,002 330,956 Interest payable and other liabilities 326,054 261,571 225,110 175,174 Total liabilities 19,538,230 18,902,804 18,662,081 17,531,604 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value per share — — — — Common stock, $1 par value per share 71,559 71,551 71,460 71,418 Additional paid-in capital 2,212,665 2,209,860 2,209,761 2,205,402 Retained earnings 699,712 654,605 616,149 521,530 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,401 ) (38,507 ) (61,110 ) (47,351 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,953,535 2,897,509 2,836,260 2,750,999 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 22,491,765 $ 21,800,313 $ 21,498,341 $ 20,282,603





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 188,875 $ 183,292 $ 165,388 $ 372,167 $ 322,206 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 21,214 20,501 14,706 41,715 27,125 Tax-exempt 7,297 7,170 5,998 14,467 11,554 Dividends on nonmarketable equity securities 2,401 1,738 2,189 4,139 4,090 Interest on deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other banks and federal funds sold 1,641 1,280 1,301 2,921 2,541 Total interest income 221,428 213,981 189,582 435,409 367,516 Interest expense Interest on deposits 42,011 38,998 19,707 81,009 35,624 Interest on collateralized customer deposits 537 627 641 1,164 1,165 Interest on short-term borrowings 11,345 9,178 10,408 20,523 18,574 Interest on long-term borrowings 2,374 2,354 1,289 4,728 2,753 Total interest expense 56,267 51,157 32,045 107,424 58,116 Net interest income 165,161 162,824 157,537 327,985 309,400 Provision for loan losses 7,502 2,059 9,572 9,561 15,828 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 157,659 160,765 147,965 318,424 293,572 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 8,247 7,967 9,690 16,214 19,124 Wealth management revenue 6,966 5,872 7,188 12,838 13,499 Other charges and fees for customer services 5,755 4,824 4,799 10,579 9,582 Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue 4,532 894 8,844 5,426 21,379 Net gain on sale of investment securities 4,160 87 3 4,247 3 Other 8,504 5,213 7,494 13,717 14,985 Total noninterest income 38,164 24,857 38,018 63,021 78,572 Operating expenses Salaries, wages and employee benefits 62,129 60,017 56,148 122,146 111,705 Occupancy 7,786 8,277 7,679 16,063 15,690 Equipment and software 7,076 6,979 8,276 14,055 15,935 Outside processing and service fees 12,206 11,726 10,673 23,932 21,029 Merger expenses 3,042 5,424 — 8,466 — Other 18,764 16,592 21,785 35,356 41,812 Total operating expenses 111,003 109,015 104,561 220,018 206,171 Income before income taxes 84,820 76,607 81,422 161,427 165,973 Income tax expense 15,226 13,665 12,434 28,891 25,389 Net income $ 69,594 $ 62,942 $ 68,988 $ 132,536 $ 140,584 Earnings per common share: Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 71,554 71,474 71,329 71,514 71,280 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 72,272 72,141 72,026 72,207 71,966 Basic earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 0.97 $ 1.85 $ 1.97 Diluted earnings per share 0.96 0.87 0.96 1.84 1.95 Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 1.06 1.02 0.96 2.07 1.91 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.34 0.28 0.68 0.56 Key ratios (annualized where applicable): Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.17 % 1.39 % 1.22 % 1.43 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 17.3 % 17.2 % 17.8 % 17.2 % 18.0 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 3.36 % 3.42 % 3.59 % 3.39 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.6 % 58.1 % 53.5 % 56.3 % 53.1 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 51.3 % 51.7 % 51.2 % 51.5 % 51.4 %







Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Selected Quarterly Information (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Summary of Operations Interest income $ 221,428 $ 213,981 $ 210,103 $ 198,377 $ 189,582 $ 177,934 Interest expense 56,267 51,157 46,651 38,896 32,045 26,071 Net interest income 165,161 162,824 163,452 159,481 157,537 151,863 Provision for loan losses 7,502 2,059 8,894 6,028 9,572 6,256 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 157,659 160,765 154,558 153,453 147,965 145,607 Noninterest income 38,164 24,857 32,047 37,917 38,018 40,554 Operating expenses, excluding merger expenses and impairment of income tax credits (non-GAAP) 107,690 103,591 102,594 106,499 102,845 99,976 Merger expenses 3,042 5,424 — — — — Impairment of income tax credits 271 — 5,772 3,162 1,716 1,634 Income before income taxes 84,820 76,607 78,239 81,709 81,422 84,551 Income tax expense 15,226 13,665 5,200 11,312 12,434 12,955 Net income $ 69,594 $ 62,942 $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 Significant items, net of tax 6,714 10,326 2,233 (735 ) 23 (2,964 ) Net income, excluding significant items $ 76,308 $ 73,268 $ 75,272 $ 69,662 $ 69,011 $ 68,632 Per Common Share Data Net income: Basic $ 0.97 $ 0.88 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 $ 0.97 $ 1.01 Diluted 0.96 0.87 1.01 0.98 0.96 0.99 Diluted, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 1.06 1.02 1.04 0.97 0.96 0.95 Cash dividends declared 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.28 0.28 Book value - period-end 41.27 40.50 39.69 39.04 38.52 37.91 Tangible book value - period-end (non-GAAP) 25.18 24.39 23.54 22.87 22.33 21.68 Market value - period-end 41.11 41.16 36.61 53.40 55.67 54.68 Key Ratios (annualized where applicable) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 3.36 % 3.42 % 3.49 % 3.48 % 3.59 % 3.56 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 51.3 % 51.7 % 50.4 % 52.8 % 51.2 % 51.6 % Return on average assets 1.27 % 1.17 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % Return on average assets, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.41 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.5 % 8.8 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.7 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 15.7 % 14.8 % 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items (non-GAAP) 17.3 % 17.2 % 18.3 % 17.3 % 17.8 % 18.2 % Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.3 % 13.3 % 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.6 % 13.7 % Capital ratios (period end): Tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % Total risk-based capital ratio (1) 11.5 % 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.7 % 11.4 % 11.2 %

(1) Estimated at June 30, 2019.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Average Balances, Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) Interest and Effective Yields and Rates(1) (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest (FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest (FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest (FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 15,514,181 $ 189,612 4.90 % $ 15,323,704 $ 184,058 4.86 % $ 14,389,574 $ 166,125 4.63 % Taxable investment securities 2,889,273 21,214 2.94 2,631,161 20,501 3.12 2,019,003 14,706 2.91 Tax-exempt investment

securities(1) 1,137,426 9,231 3.25 1,154,348 9,066 3.14 1,020,567 7,592 2.98 Other interest-earning assets 194,798 2,401 4.94 193,326 1,738 3.65 189,654 2,189 4.63 Interest-bearing deposits with the FRB, other banks and federal funds sold 280,507 1,641 2.35 221,116 1,280 2.35 228,464 1,301 2.28 Total interest-earning assets 20,016,185 224,099 4.49 19,523,655 216,643 4.48 17,847,262 191,913 4.31 Less: allowance for loan losses (111,759 ) (110,852 ) (96,332 ) Other assets: Cash and cash due from banks 165,880 186,849 219,751 Premises and equipment 122,969 123,470 126,570 Interest receivable and other assets 1,812,220 1,791,876 1,753,742 Total assets $ 22,005,495 $ 21,514,998 $ 19,850,993 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 3,258,584 $ 6,802 0.84 % $ 3,375,841 $ 6,721 0.81 % $ 2,597,610 $ 1,393 0.22 % Savings deposits 4,548,195 11,945 1.05 4,532,107 11,257 1.01 4,116,683 6,074 0.59 Time deposits 4,430,521 23,264 2.11 4,287,346 21,020 1.99 3,468,395 12,240 1.42 Collateralized customer deposits 305,019 537 0.71 359,230 627 0.71 399,911 641 0.64 Short-term borrowings 1,974,945 11,345 2.30 1,653,222 9,178 2.25 2,249,655 10,408 1.86 Long-term borrowings 426,046 2,374 2.23 426,011 2,354 2.24 336,985 1,289 1.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,943,310 56,267 1.51 14,633,757 51,157 1.42 13,169,239 32,045 0.98 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,840,835 — — 3,753,929 — — 3,792,803 — — Total deposits and borrowed funds 18,784,145 56,267 1.20 18,387,686 51,157 1.13 16,962,042 32,045 0.76 Interest payable and other liabilities 301,139 271,597 181,605 Shareholders' equity 2,920,211 2,855,715 2,707,346 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,005,495 $ 21,514,998 $ 19,850,993 Net Interest Spread (Average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities) 2.98 % 3.06 % 3.33 % Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 167,832 $ 165,486 $ 159,868 Net Interest Margin (Net Interest Income (FTE) divided by total average interest-earning assets) 3.36 % 3.42 % 3.59 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 167,832 $ 165,486 $ 159,868 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest (1): Loans (737 ) (766 ) (737 ) Tax-exempt investment securities (1,934 ) (1,896 ) (1,594 ) Total taxable equivalent interest adjustments (2,671 ) (2,662 ) (2,331 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 165,161 $ 162,824 $ 157,537 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.31 % 3.38 % 3.54 %

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. The presentation of net interest income on a FTE basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry. Nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale are included in average balances reported and are included in the calculation of yields. Tax equivalent interest also includes net loan fees.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Average Balances, Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) Interest and Effective Yields and Rates (1) (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest (FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest (FTE) Effective

Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 15,419,468 $ 373,670 4.88 % $ 14,307,705 $ 323,693 4.55 % Taxable investment securities 2,760,930 41,715 3.02 1,901,154 27,125 2.85 Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 1,145,841 18,296 3.19 1,015,358 14,625 2.88 Other interest-earning assets 194,066 4,139 4.30 184,895 4,090 4.46 Interest-bearing deposits with the FRB, other banks and federal funds sold 250,976 2,921 2.35 245,592 2,541 2.09 Total interest-earning assets 19,771,281 440,741 4.48 17,654,704 372,074 4.24 Less: allowance for loan losses (111,308 ) (94,500 ) Other assets: Cash and cash due from banks 176,307 223,186 Premises and equipment 123,218 126,656 Interest receivable and other assets 1,802,104 1,745,475 Total assets $ 21,761,602 $ 19,655,521 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,316,889 $ 13,523 0.82 % $ 2,681,970 $ 2,618 0.20 % Savings deposits 4,540,195 23,202 1.03 4,082,036 11,011 0.54 Time deposits 4,359,329 44,284 2.05 3,366,051 21,995 1.32 Collateralized customer deposits 331,975 1,164 0.71 404,468 1,165 0.58 Short-term borrowings 1,814,972 20,523 2.28 2,153,069 18,574 1.74 Long-term borrowings 426,029 4,728 2.24 354,909 2,753 1.56 Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,789,389 107,424 1.46 13,042,503 58,116 0.90 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,797,622 — — 3,740,979 — — Total deposits and borrowed funds 18,587,011 107,424 1.17 16,783,482 58,116 0.70 Interest payable and other liabilities 286,449 184,096 Shareholders' equity 2,888,142 2,687,943 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,761,602 $ 19,655,521 Net Interest Spread (Average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities) 3.02 % 3.34 % Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 333,317 $ 313,958 Net Interest Margin (Net Interest Income (FTE) divided by total average interest-earning assets) 3.39 % 3.58 % Reconciliation to Reported Net Interest Income Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 333,317 $ 313,958 Adjustments for taxable equivalent interest (1): Loans (1,503 ) (1,487 ) Tax-exempt investment securities (3,829 ) (3,071 ) Total taxable equivalent interest adjustments (5,332 ) (4,558 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 327,985 $ 309,400 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.35 % 3.53 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. The presentation of net interest income on a FTE basis is not in accordance with GAAP, but is customary in the banking industry.

(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held-for-sale are included in average balances reported and are included in the calculation of yields. Tax equivalent interest also includes net loan fees.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Noninterest Income and Operating Expenses Information (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 8,247 $ 7,967 $ 8,654 $ 9,319 $ 9,690 $ 9,434 Wealth management revenue 6,966 5,872 6,457 6,040 7,188 6,311 Other fees for customer services(1) 1,338 1,372 1,379 1,067 1,050 1,164 Electronic banking fees(1) 4,417 3,452 5,127 4,282 3,749 3,619 Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue(2) 9,989 8,540 6,804 8,905 8,874 8,783 Change in fair value in loan servicing rights(2) (5,457 ) (7,646 ) (2,827 ) 932 (30 ) 3,752 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 4,160 87 221 — 3 — Bank-owned life insurance(3) 2,195 1,709 273 1,167 1,669 891 Other(3) 6,309 3,504 5,959 6,205 5,825 6,600 Total noninterest income $ 38,164 $ 24,857 $ 32,047 $ 37,917 $ 38,018 $ 40,554

Included within the line item "Other charges and fees for customer services" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Included within the line item "Net gain on sale of loans and other mortgage banking revenue" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Included within the line item "Other" noninterest income in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Operating expenses Salaries and wages(1) $ 53,157 $ 50,131 $ 48,486 $ 49,182 $ 47,810 $ 45,644 Employee benefits(1) 8,972 9,886 8,342 7,712 8,338 9,913 Occupancy 7,786 8,277 7,360 8,620 7,679 8,011 Equipment and software 7,076 6,979 7,641 8,185 8,276 7,659 Outside processing and service fees 12,206 11,726 11,698 12,660 10,673 10,356 FDIC insurance premiums(2) 3,100 3,323 3,583 4,823 4,473 5,629 Professional fees(2) 3,684 2,743 3,758 3,399 3,004 2,458 Intangible asset amortization(2) 1,360 1,361 1,426 1,426 1,425 1,439 Credit-related expenses(2) 744 660 829 1,239 1,467 1,306 Merger expenses 3,042 5,424 — — — — Impairment of income tax credit(2) 271 — 5,772 3,162 1,716 1,634 Other(2) 9,605 8,505 9,471 9,253 9,700 7,561 Total operating expenses $ 111,003 $ 109,015 $ 108,366 $ 109,661 $ 104,561 $ 101,610

Included within the line item "Salaries, wages and employee benefits" in the Consolidated Statements of Income. Included within the line item "Other" operating expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Composition of Loans and Deposits and Additional Information on Intangible Assets (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in Thousands)

Loan Growth(1) Loan Growth June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 Composition of Loans Commercial loan portfolio: Commercial $ 4,347,885 $ 4,054,072 29.0 % $ 4,002,568 $ 3,719,922 $ 3,576,438 21.6 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 2,024,561 2,050,430 (5.0 ) 2,059,557 1,897,934 1,863,563 8.6 Non-owner occupied 2,772,677 2,736,320 5.3 2,785,020 2,739,700 2,728,103 1.6 Vacant land 49,962 48,419 12.7 67,510 73,987 79,606 (37.2 ) Total commercial real estate 4,847,200 4,835,169 1.0 4,912,087 4,711,621 4,671,272 3.8 Real estate construction 700,770 622,590 50.2 597,212 622,147 618,985 13.2 Subtotal - commercial loans 9,895,855 9,511,831 16.1 9,511,867 9,053,690 8,866,695 11.6 Consumer loan portfolio: Residential mortgage 3,666,613 3,549,617 13.2 3,458,666 3,391,987 3,325,277 10.3 Consumer installment 1,552,835 1,504,441 12.9 1,521,074 1,560,265 1,587,327 (2.2 ) Home equity 746,600 758,159 (6.1 ) 778,172 790,310 800,394 (6.7 ) Subtotal - consumer loans 5,966,048 5,812,217 10.6 5,757,912 5,742,562 5,712,998 4.4 Total loans $ 15,861,903 $ 15,324,048 14.0 % $ 15,269,779 $ 14,796,252 $ 14,579,693 8.8 %

(1) Annualized

Deposit Growth(1) Deposit Growth June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 Composition of Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 3,925,777 $ 3,835,427 9.4 % $ 3,809,252 $ 4,015,323 $ 3,894,259 0.8 % Savings and money market accounts 4,216,087 4,197,044 1.8 4,092,082 4,220,658 3,841,540 9.7 Interest-bearing checking 3,187,997 3,418,864 (27.0 ) 3,316,278 3,037,289 2,514,232 26.8 Brokered deposits 1,107,613 1,034,929 28.1 985,522 915,348 1,087,959 1.8 Other time deposits 3,441,962 3,575,735 (15.0 ) 3,390,148 3,256,234 3,213,546 7.1 Total deposits $ 15,879,436 $ 16,061,999 (4.5 )% $ 15,593,282 $ 15,444,852 $ 14,551,536 9.1 %

(1) Annualized

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Additional Data - Intangibles Goodwill $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 $ 1,134,568 Loan servicing rights 60,658 64,701 71,013 72,707 70,364 68,837 Core deposit intangibles (CDI) 25,835 27,195 28,556 29,981 31,407 32,833





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming Loans (1): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial $ 37,762 $ 33,715 $ 30,139 $ 25,328 $ 20,741 $ 20,000 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 20,814 18,234 16,056 14,936 16,103 19,855 Non-owner occupied 21,639 19,430 23,021 8,991 9,168 5,489 Vacant land 1,446 2,153 3,337 4,711 3,135 4,829 Total commercial real estate 43,899 39,817 42,414 28,638 28,406 30,173 Real estate construction 3,501 3,663 12 28,477 5,704 77 Residential mortgage 7,636 7,665 7,988 9,611 7,974 7,621 Consumer installment 1,411 1,191 1,276 1,350 945 922 Home equity 3,487 3,273 3,604 3,269 2,972 3,039 Total nonaccrual loans(1) 97,696 89,324 85,433 96,673 66,742 61,832 Other real estate and repossessed assets 8,267 9,106 6,256 6,584 5,828 7,719 Total nonperforming assets $ 105,963 $ 98,430 $ 91,689 $ 103,257 $ 72,570 $ 69,551 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments, excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC 310-30: Commercial $ 146 $ 544 $ — $ 632 $ 472 $ 322 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied — — 52 47 461 — Non-owner occupied — — 887 — — — Vacant land — — — — 16 — Total commercial real estate — — 939 47 477 — Real estate construction — — — 38 — — Home equity — — 488 475 713 913 Total accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more as to interest or principal payments $ 146 $ 544 $ 1,427 $ 1,192 $ 1,662 $ 1,235

Acquired loans, accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification 310-30, that are not performing in accordance with contractual terms are not reported as nonperforming loans because these loans are recorded in pools at their net realizable value based on the principal and interest we expect to collect on these loans.





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Summary of Allowance and Loan Loss Experience (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Dollars in thousands)

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Allowance for loan losses - originated loan portfolio Allowance for loan losses - beginning of period $ 110,284 $ 109,564 $ 103,071 $ 100,015 $ 94,762 $ 91,887 $ 109,564 $ 91,887 Provision for loan losses 7,502 2,479 9,444 5,058 9,572 6,256 9,981 15,828 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries: Commercial (1,080 ) (287 ) (627 ) (564 ) (517 ) (1,252 ) (1,367 ) (1,769 ) Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 116 (532 ) (153 ) 255 (1,656 ) 341 (416 ) (1,315 ) Non-owner occupied 11 219 (544 ) 392 92 (456 ) 230 (364 ) Vacant land (5 ) (13 ) — 2 (921 ) (448 ) (18 ) (1,369 ) Total commercial real estate 122 (326 ) (697 ) 649 (2,485 ) (563 ) (204 ) (3,048 ) Real estate construction — — — — — 26 — 26 Residential mortgage 170 (76 ) (243 ) (773 ) (88 ) (53 ) 94 (141 ) Consumer installment (1,060 ) (1,133 ) (1,293 ) (1,410 ) (994 ) (997 ) (2,193 ) (1,991 ) Home equity 29 63 (91 ) 96 (235 ) (542 ) 92 (777 ) Net loan charge-offs (1,819 ) (1,759 ) (2,951 ) (2,002 ) (4,319 ) (3,381 ) (3,578 ) (7,700 ) Allowance for loan losses - end of period 115,967 110,284 109,564 103,071 100,015 94,762 115,967 100,015 Allowance for loan losses - acquired loan portfolio Allowance for loan losses - beginning of period — 420 970 — — — 420 — Provision for loan losses — (420 ) (550 ) 970 — — (420 ) — Allowance for loan losses - end of period — — 420 970 — — — — Total allowance for loan losses $ 115,967 $ 110,284 $ 109,984 $ 104,041 $ 100,015 $ 94,762 $ 115,967 $ 100,015 Net loan charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 0.11 %





June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31, 2018 Originated loans $ 12,871,110 $ 12,142,274 $ 11,844,756 $ 11,145,442 $ 10,696,533 $ 10,012,516 Acquired loans 2,990,793 3,181,774 3,425,023 3,650,810 3,883,160 4,206,231 Total loans $ 15,861,903 $ 15,324,048 $ 15,269,779 $ 14,796,252 $ 14,579,693 $ 14,218,747 Allowance for loan losses (originated loan portfolio) as a percent of: Total originated loans 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.95 % Nonperforming loans 118.7 % 123.5 % 128.2 % 106.6 % 149.9 % 153.3 % Credit mark as a percent of unpaid principal balance on acquired loans 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.7 % 1.7 % 1.8 % 1.8 %





Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Amounts in thousands)

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Non-GAAP Operating Results Net Income Net income, as reported $ 69,594 $ 62,942 $ 73,039 $ 70,397 $ 68,988 $ 71,596 $ 132,536 $ 140,584 Merger expenses 3,042 5,424 — — — — 8,466 — Loan servicing rights change in fair value (gains) losses 5,457 7,646 2,827 (932 ) 30 (3,752 ) 13,103 (3,722 ) Significant items 8,499 13,070 2,827 (932 ) 30 (3,752 ) 21,569 (3,722 ) Income tax benefit(1) (1,785 ) (2,744 ) (594 ) 197 (7 ) 788 (4,529 ) 781 Significant items, net of tax 6,714 10,326 2,233 (735 ) 23 (2,964 ) 17,040 (2,941 ) Net income, excluding significant items $ 76,308 $ 73,268 $ 75,272 $ 69,662 $ 69,011 $ 68,632 $ 149,576 $ 137,643 Diluted Earnings Per Share Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.96 $ 0.87 $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 1.84 $ 1.95 Effect of significant items, net of tax 0.10 0.15 0.03 (0.01 ) — (0.04 ) 0.23 (0.04 ) Diluted earnings per share, excluding significant items $ 1.06 $ 1.02 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.96 $ 0.95 $ 2.07 $ 1.91 Return on Average Assets Return on average assets, as reported 1.27 % 1.17 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.39 % 1.47 % 1.22 % 1.43 % Effect of significant items, net of tax 0.12 0.19 0.05 (0.01 ) — (0.06 ) 0.15 (0.03 ) Return on average assets, excluding significant items 1.39 % 1.36 % 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.40 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity Return on average shareholders' equity, as reported 9.5 % 8.8 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.2 % 10.7 % 9.2 % 10.5 % Effect of significant items, net of tax 1.0 1.5 0.4 (0.1 ) — (0.4 ) 1.2 (0.3 ) Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding significant items 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.8 % 10.1 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 10.4 % 10.2 % Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity Average shareholders' equity $ 2,920,211 $ 2,855,715 $ 2,798,498 $ 2,769,101 $ 2,707,346 $ 2,668,325 $ 2,888,142 $ 2,687,943 Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of tax 1,152,110 1,153,275 1,154,469 1,155,679 1,156,877 1,158,084 1,152,689 1,157,482 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,768,101 $ 1,702,440 $ 1,644,029 $ 1,613,422 $ 1,550,469 $ 1,510,241 $ 1,735,453 $ 1,530,461 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.7 % 14.8 % 17.8 % 17.5 % 17.8 % 19.0 % 15.3 % 18.4 % Effect of significant items, net of tax 1.6 2.4 0.5 (0.2 ) — (0.8 ) 1.9 (0.4 ) Return on average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding significant items 17.3 % 17.2 % 18.3 % 17.3 % 17.8 % 18.2 % 17.2 % 18.0 %

Assumes significant items are deductible at an income tax rate of 21%.

Chemical Financial Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Operating Results

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Chemical Financial Corporation

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 3rd Quarter 2018 2nd Quarter 2018 1st Quarter 2018 Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Efficiency Ratio and Operating Expense, Core Net interest income $ 165,161 $ 162,824 $ 163,452 $ 159,481 $ 157,537 $ 151,863 $ 327,985 $ 309,400 Noninterest income 38,164 24,857 32,047 37,917 38,018 40,554 63,021 78,572 Total revenue - GAAP 203,325 187,681 195,499 197,398 195,555 192,417 391,006 387,972 Net interest income FTE adjustment 2,671 2,662 2,514 2,386 2,331 2,227 5,332 4,558 Loan servicing rights change in fair value (gains) losses 5,457 7,646 2,827 (932 ) 30 (3,752 ) 13,103 (3,722 ) Gains from sale of investment securities (4,160 ) (87 ) (221 ) — (3 ) — (4,247 ) (3 ) Total revenue - Non-GAAP $ 207,293 $ 197,902 $ 200,619 $ 198,852 $ 197,913 $ 190,892 $ 405,194 $ 388,805 Operating expenses - GAAP $ 111,003 $ 109,015 $ 108,366 $ 109,661 $ 104,561 $ 101,610 $ 220,018 $ 206,171 Merger expenses (3,042 ) (5,424 ) — — — — (8,466 ) — Impairment of income tax credits (271 ) — (5,772 ) (3,162 ) (1,716 ) (1,634 ) (271 ) (3,350 ) Operating expense, core - Non-GAAP 107,690 103,591 102,594 106,499 102,845 99,976 211,281 202,821 Amortization of intangibles (1,360 ) (1,361 ) (1,426 ) (1,426 ) (1,425 ) (1,439 ) (2,721 ) (2,864 ) Operating expenses, efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP $ 106,330 $ 102,230 $ 101,168 $ 105,073 $ 101,420 $ 98,537 $ 208,560 $ 199,957 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 54.6 % 58.1 % 55.4 % 55.6 % 53.5 % 52.8 % 56.3 % 53.1 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted Non-GAAP 51.3 % 51.7 % 50.4 % 52.8 % 51.2 % 51.6 % 51.5 % 51.4 %





June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 Tangible Book Value Shareholders' equity, as reported $ 2,953,535 $ 2,897,509 $ 2,836,260 $ 2,788,924 $ 2,750,999 $ 2,704,703 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of tax (1,151,532 ) (1,152,705 ) (1,153,877 ) (1,155,083 ) (1,156,307 ) (1,157,505 ) Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,802,003 $ 1,744,804 $ 1,682,383 $ 1,633,841 $ 1,594,692 $ 1,547,198 Common shares outstanding 71,559 71,551 71,460 71,438 71,418 71,350 Book value per share (shareholders' equity, as reported, divided by common shares outstanding) $ 41.27 $ 40.50 $ 39.69 $ 39.04 $ 38.52 $ 37.91 Tangible book value per share (tangible shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding) $ 25.18 $ 24.39 $ 23.54 $ 22.87 $ 22.33 $ 21.68 Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets, as reported $ 22,491,765 $ 21,800,313 $ 21,498,341 $ 20,905,489 $ 20,282,603 $ 19,757,510 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of tax (1,151,532 ) (1,152,705 ) (1,153,877 ) (1,155,083 ) (1,156,307 ) (1,157,505 ) Tangible assets $ 21,340,233 $ 20,647,608 $ 20,344,464 $ 19,750,406 $ 19,126,296 $ 18,600,005 Shareholders' equity to total assets 13.1 % 13.3 % 13.2 % 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.7 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 8.3 %







