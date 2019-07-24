There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,448 in the last 365 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report second quarter 2019 financial results. 

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-599-8686 (toll-free domestic) or 1-720-543-0302 (international) and using the conference ID 2091306. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus' website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus’ lead product candidate, ciforadenant (CPI-444), a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter amended Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of ciforadenant both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech’s atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of ciforadenant and atezolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum-based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating two additional product candidates: CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors, and CPI-818, an oral, small molecule drug that has been shown to selectively inhibit ITK, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sheryl Seapy
W2O pure
+1 213-262-9390
sseapy@purecommunications.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.