Minerva Enterprises Announces Launch Campaign to Bridge Pay Gap For Women Speakers

Minerva Enterprises Announces Launch Campaign for Inspiring Women Speakers

#OurVoiceToo 100-Day Campaign Will Give a Voice to Women to Command Higher Pay and to Be Heard in the Boardroom, Sales Conversations, Networking and on Stages

There is a major pay gap for women in the speaking industry and we are on a mission to bridge that gap with initiatives such as this 100-day global campaign kicking off from NYC.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minerva Enterprises LLC has proudly announced that it is launching a 100-day global campaign starting on Tuesday, August 13th. The campaign is giving a voice to women so they can be higher paid speakers and get their voices heard in the boardroom, sales conversations, networking and more. The online campaign will kick off starting at 8:00AM and the live launch event will be held at Luminary, located at 1204 Broadway, New York in New York City, starting at 6:00PM through 9:00PM.

The CEO of Minerva Enterprises, Cindy Ashton is welcoming everyone to be part of the cultural shift. “There is a major pay gap for women in the speaking industry and we are on a mission to bridge that gap with initiatives such as this 100-day global campaign kicking off from NYC,” said Ashton. Cindy Ashton is the Principle and CEO of Minerva Enterprises LLC, an elite-level presentation strategist, professional speaker, singer, and award-winning TV host of Cindy Uncorked on e360tv.

Minerva Enterprises delivers presentation trainings to impact business growth and this global campaign will play a major role in teaching women strategies on how to position themselves in the market, negotiate effectively and deal with the bullies that try to hold them down.

“This virtual and live campaign is to address the issues of the pay and opportunity imbalance women continually fight, robbing them of the ability to deliver critical messages and information to audiences in a world that is crisis” she said. Men represent 73% of keynote speakers while women represent only 27%, according to Gender Gap Grader. Ashton alongside her team and partners, C-Suite Network, Social Buzz Club and Women Speakers Association, are dedicated to raising maximum awareness regarding women speakers.

Participants will also talk about why the gaps in the speaking industry exist and learn key negotiation strategies to land lucrative speaking opportunities. Moreover, the participants will also gain insight into the science behind how they can become being highly magnetic, influential and powerful.

This #ourvoicetoo campaign is truly inspired by the #metoo movement, which gave a voice to so many women worldwide. Now it is time to get those voices on bigger stages to impact more people.

The virtual campaign and launch party will offer the participating women a memorable evening, and Ashton is welcoming women from across the nation to become a part of this movement and register online.

“Our first campaign for #ourvoicetoo is designed to provide sustainable solutions for real change. At the live event and during the 100-day online campaign, Minerva will be delivering ongoing strategies, facilitating collaborations and conducting live demos where participants will be coached into new level of power,” she added.

According to Ashton, the world needs more women voices to shine through and be part of the cultural shift that is happening right now.

Minerva Enterprises’ mission is to develop thought leader's presentation skills so that their messages connect, attain impact and drive results amid a world of distractions.

For more information about the campaign, please visit: https://minerva.ceo/ourvoicetoo

To get your tickets for the live NYC event, please visit: https://minerva.ceo/ourvoicetooNYC

All media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

For more information, visit Minerva Enterprises at https://minerva.ceo/ and follow them on social media on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/minervaspeakers

