Komen Florida Continues to Innovate in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Expanded Community Breast Health Navigator Program supports efforts in the fight against breast cancer for all

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 11, 2019, community leaders, healthcare professionals and those dedicated to the fight against breast cancer gathered for an exciting announcement in the advance of better outcomes for women fighting cancer across our community.Leading the efforts was Susan G. Komen Florida who shared details on the expansion of their Community Breast Health Navigation program, which in its first year reached over 2,000 women in Delray Beach alone. The expansion includes stronger partnerships with Good Samaritan Medical Center, local healthcare professionals, safety net nonprofits and Komen Florida’s team to continue the fight against the disease that affects 1 in 8 women.Komen Florida launched the Community-Based Breast Health Navigator Pilot Program in May of 2018 to provide education and patient navigation services to primarily African American women. Since the program’s inception in Delray Beach, Fla., it has reached over 2,000 women and has seen incredible success in outcomes.The navigation program’s effectiveness in terms of people reached and potential lives saved has been so successful that Komen Florida attracted new funding and announced expansion to the rural Glades Region surrounding Lake Okeechobee in May of 2019. With the additional support of a Palm Beach County family foundation and additional grant funding, Komen is now growing the program to Palm Beach County in its entirety with no limitations based on income, class or other factors.“Every patient, every question, every need will be addressed for residents of Palm Beach County who have either received a breast cancer diagnosis or those who need more information on screening,” shared Kate Watt, Susan G. Komen Florida Executive Director. “So many women don’t know where to turn, how to ask for help, or even which doctors to see. Komen has consistently led the way in the fight against breast cancer, including pioneering this unique community-based model to break through barriers, increase early detection and help women connect to life-saving services. Our vision has been laser focused and we are ahead of plans to expand our navigation services to cover the state. We work tirelessly to be a model for the nation as the world’s largest breast cancer organization with resources second to none. We will not stop until we have helped everyone in need and put an end to this awful disease.”Joining Kate Watt, Susan G. Komen Florida Executive Director, for the announcement was Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center; Dr. John Rimmer Medical Director at the Breast Institute at Good Samaritan Medical Center, and Amy Siegel Oran, Susan G. Komen Florida Board Member; who shared more about the groundbreaking program expansion and the unification of local partners and community resources to create a network of support and education. The team will work to dispel myths, address cultural barriers, and overcome hurdles that keep women from seeking preventative care and diagnosis.For additional information on this announcement, please contact Jennifer Martinez at (561) 301-4998 or Jennifer@JLMCommunications.net.About Susan G. Komen FloridaSusan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in local communities across its service area of southwest, central, north, south and the Florida Suncoast regions. Komen Florida has invested nearly $57 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $988 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org ###



