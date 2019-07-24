ZOOMAWAY AND TIERITUP PEN LETTER OF INTENT

Company Logo

Zoomaway Travel Inc. (TSX:ZMA)

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATESFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE IN CANADAZOOMAWAY AND TIERITUP PEN LETTER OF INTENTNEWS RELEASE TSXV: ZMAZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (the “Company”) www.zoomaway.com , an innovator in the hospitality technology sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non binding Letter of Intent (LOI) as of July 23, 2019, with Tieritup Inc, creators of the Tripsee Travel Platform (www.tripsee.travel). The agreement sets forth the basic preliminary terms regarding the acquisition of the normal business activities and source code of Tripsee.Travel’s hospitality technology, reservation and concierge services and allows for ZoomAway to begin its due diligence. The two companies have agreed to work rapidly towards a mutually beneficial definitive agreement. As a result, Zoomaway expects to acquire all of Tripsee’s digital assets. Although an exact timeline has not been established, the sellers would like the transaction to be concluded quickly. Tieritup will receive ZoomAway Travel shares (amount yet to be determined) in exchange. A formal agreement will need to be submitted and approved by the TSX before such a deal can be closed which will be announced in a later press release.The assets of the proposed acquisition include: A SMS-based (text messaging) communications platform that allows lodging properties to communicate with guests before, during and after each stay. A fully automated concierge program that allows consumers to: ask questions and get automated answers via text message, make reservations with offsite activity vendors, Alexa™ integration allowing consumers to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to perform certain functions in room or off site. Also included is an event registration platform that augments the existing ZoomEvents platform. However, Tripsee’s platform is a more robust customer onboarding platform that allows: improved self service for events, a full itinerary building service that enables before and after updates, complete real time itinerary editing and social sharing of customized itineraries.Sean Schaeffer, CEO of Zoomaway Travel, stated, “The creators of Tripsee.Travel are incredible programmers who have created a great set of tools. They only lacked the capital to truly market and sell these products. This tech stack has potential in both the ZoomAway legacy products and our newly developed flagship product, ZoomedOUT. I believe these pieces will enhance our Event Registration software and could improve our current cash flow products. I am excited to try to close this deal as soon as possible.”Raymond Martinez, Co-Founder of Tieritup Inc. stated, “Working in the games industry for the past couple of years I’ve seen a bunch of different game concepts. ZoomedOUT is one of the more unique games I’ve had the pleasure of seeing. Using TripSee’s infrastructure to help fortify this great idea will allow ZoomedOUT to carry on the Tripsee legacy.”For additional information contact: Sean Schaeffer, President, ZoomAway Inc.,at 775-691-8860 | sean@zoomaway.com or stay up-to-date and sign up for our newsletter.About UsZoomAway, Inc. (Nevada Co.) provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts, and activity providers with a seamless, scalable, and fully integrated technology platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities, and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real-time one-stop shop for all of their travel and recreational needs. Additional information about ZoomAway Inc. can be found at www.zoomaway.com Travel Game (Canadian Co.) is a ZoomAway Travel, Inc. subsidiary company dedicated to housing new projects in the digital games. The company’s first project is ZoomedOUT which can be seen at zoomedout.io. To receive more detailed, or investor level information, please contact us at sean@zoomaway.com and we will respond with the appropriate documentation depending on your request.About Zero8 Studios, Inc.Zero8 Studios, based in Reno, Nevada, specializes in new and innovative games and technology platforms. With a focus on social gaming and almost two decades of experience buildingcountless game titles, gaming platforms, and various technologies. The Zero8 Studios’ team has assisted dozens of AAA publishers, large clientele, manufacturers, and casinos in the design, production, and delivery of their products to players around the world. Additional information can be found atForward-Looking StatementsThis release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Offering and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.