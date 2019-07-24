2-Day Conference: Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy, Europe 2019 (Rotterdam, Netherlands/October 30th to November 1st, 2019)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Biomarkers, Exosomes & Liquid Biopsy Europe 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This annual conference now in its Fifth Year brings together academics and industry participants from around the world focused on research, biomarker analyses and therapeutics development leveraging the cargo from Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs).



An important component of this conference is to focus upon the development of liquid biopsies utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and other biomarkers found in biofluids.



Presentations, Panel Discussions and Round-Table Workshops from key opinion leaders in the field form the basis of this conference and companies/vendors in the space participate to showcase their most up-to-date product and service offerings.



Rotterdam is an excellent host city for this conference with its excellent infrastructure, fast connections across Europe and easy access from around the world via Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Who Should Attend?



Senior Academic researchers involved in research and technology development

Senior Industry researchers involved in R&D

Business Development professionals in companies involved in technology evaluation, licensing and partnering/business development activities

Young investigators/researchers embarking on their research careers - excellent opportunity to learn the latest science and excellent networking opportunities to build collaborations

Students and post-doctoral fellows - opportunity to present their research to a worldwide audience via posters and build their professional networks, collaborations and career development

Agenda



Circulating Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) for Liquid Biopsy Development Companies Showcase Technologies for Mutation Detection and Analysis

Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) for Liquid Biopsy Development Companies Showcase Emerging Technology Trends

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Biomarker Potential Proteins, DNA and Lipids RNA Cargo

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Research Trends

Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EV) Studies in Various Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Disease CNS Disease

Isolation and Characterization of Exosomes and EV Classes

Modification and Engineering of Exosomes and EVs

Therapeutics Opportunities: Targeting using Exosomes/EVs

