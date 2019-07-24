Convey Launches Technology Marketplace for Property & Casualty Insurance Master Agency Networks and their Agency Members

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convey Services today launched the Technology Marketplace, a new technology referral service for property and casualty insurance agencies to acquire and leverage technology to reduce cost, increase operational efficiency and take advantage of cloud-based solutions and products. The Technology Marketplace is available to members of Convey property and casualty master agency insurance portals that were deployed to engage and inform agency members, producers and their staff about carrier and vendor products and services.



“Insurance agencies can now easily evaluate technology options for their business that reduce cost, increase efficiency and maximize productivity,” said Carolyn Bradfield CEO of Convey. “Convey is leveraging our presence in the telecom, cloud and IT services market to help connect agencies to solutions that small to medium sized businesses use to optimize and streamline their business.”

The Technology Marketplace is an educational content catalog that resides on insurance master agency network portals. Content is selected to educate agency owners about technology trends in the insurance industry, along with services that are used in other vertical markets by small to medium sized businesses. The site features the latest technology solutions such as hosted voice, network services including failover, cybersecurity, managed services and marketing automation.

“The goal of the Technology Marketplace is to deliver content that gives agency management a better understanding of readily available connectivity and cloud services that can improve their business,” added Bradfield. “If an agency needs a new or upgraded service, we provide them with a seamless connection to a provider or technology advisor that can help agency owners understand the service, get a quote or make a purchase.”

Convey insurance portals educate and inform nearly 5,000 independent property and casualty insurance agencies, providing them information added by carriers and vendors on the Convey Insurance hub site and delivered to their sponsored master agency portals. Insurance portals contain appetite guides, underwriting guidelines, insurance products, new business incentives, and educational opportunities. Producers have access to marketing tools to help them cultivate new prospects or offer additional services to existing customers. Visit Technology Marketplace at https://technologymarketplace.conveyinsurance.com .

About Convey Services

Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage channel partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space, the property and casualty insurance market and food distribution industry. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. For information visit www.conveyservices.com , info@conveyservices.com or call 888-975-1382.

Press Contact

Bruce Ahern — (770) 580-0810

Chief Marketing Officer

Convey Services

bahern@conveyservices.com



