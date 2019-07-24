K-Pop Meets 5G, 2019 (The Crossover Edition): A Benchmark Study of the SK Telecom (SKT) 5G NR Network in Seoul, South Korea

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G: The Greatest Show on Earth! Vol 4: K-Pop Meets 5G (The Crossover Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



SRG conducted a benchmark study of the SK Telecom (SKT) 5G NR network in Seoul, South Korea. This report is critical to any organization wanting to understand the current capabilities of 5G NR operating in FR1 (sub 7.125 GHz) as well as its longer term prospects.



Highlights of the Report include the following:



Several Firsts



This study marked the first time that this publisher observed concurrent data transfers over 5G NR (100 MHz TDD) and LTE (75 MHz LTE with 5CCA), uplink data transfers over 5G NR, mobility management, and FR1.



The Results



The researchers analyzed a host of metrics to evaluate network performance, spectral efficiency, and the impact on the user experience. Thanks to the combined use of LTE and 5G NR radio bearers, the V50 easily outperformed its LTE brethren (high double digits to low/mid triple digits on a percentage basis in all downlink tests. The research separated the analysis by radio bearer and took into consideration RB allocations to adjust for network loading and to calculate implied spectral efficiency. The results from uplink tests tended to favor LTE, even without the use of uplink carrier aggregation with LTE.



Opportunities Abound



Network optimization, an increase in the concurrent use of 5G NR and LTE, the introduction of digital beam forming with multiple beam indices, and a reduction in RLF, due in part to thermal issues with the smartphone, will meaningfully improve results. The researchers observed the need for existing R15 features not present in the initial 5G NR smartphones and forthcoming functionality in Release 16 which will also improve the strong initial performance that was observed.

