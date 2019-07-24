Global $5Bn+ Motor Management Market Outlook 2019-2024 with Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE Company, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Hitachi, Fanox, RJW Engineering, and Toshiba Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Management Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The motor management market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$5.015 billion in 2024 from US$3.872 billion in 2018.



Industries consume a significant proportion of electricity, and there is a growing global focus on optimizing electricity usage in the industrial sector. As such, the demand for motor management solutions is increasing on account of their ability to ensure the optimal functioning of the electrical equipment that results in better productivity while generating significant savings for the manufacturers as well.



The rising automation in various industries is anticipated to propel the demand for motor management market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing attention towards enhancing the efficiency of the motor-driven systems is expected to fuel the motor management market during the forecast period.



The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, industry vertical and geography. Geographically, North America is projected to hold a significant share in the market on account of early adoption of technology along with the rising focus to increase the efficiency and reduce the downtime maintenance. The Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising manufacturing and infrastructure industry in countries such as India and China.



The major players profiled in the Motor Management market include Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, General Electric Company, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Hitachi, Fanox, RJW Engineering, and Toshiba International Corporation.



Drivers



Growing demand for smart motor control devices

Increasing adoption of industrial automation

Restraints



Lack of awareness regarding motor management devices

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. MOTOR MANAGEMENT MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software & Solution services



6. MOTOR MANAGEMENT MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Pumps

6.2. Compressors

6.3. Material Handling

6.4. Others



7. MOTOR MANAGEMENT MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. Metallurgy

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.3. Energy & Power

7.4. Food & Beverage

7.5. Chemical

7.6. Mining

7.7. Others



8. MOTOR MANAGEMENT MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Siemens AG

10.2. Schneider Electric

10.3. ABB

10.4. General Electric Company

10.5. Eaton

10.6. Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.7. Hitachi Ltd.

10.8. Fanox

10.9. RJW Engineering

10.10. Toshiba International Corporation



