Oliveda CEO Lommel Registers Cannabis and CBD Patent and Makes CBD and Cannabis Frequencies Available to Everyone for Free Worldwide

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced that the success of thousands of amazing customer reviews give Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel the affirmation that he completely reinvented bio-active cosmetics in 2003 in the legendary Oliveda tree house and certainly revolutionized skincare products by exchanging the usual 70% water phase with the cell elixir of the olive leaf. This was developed by him in the Oliveda tree house and thus provided more than 70% bio-active power in the Oliveda skincare products and has now a worldwide fan base.



Now, Oliveda's CEO Thomas Lommel has filed a patent for cannabis and CBD, which aims to revolutionize the industry that has a value of more than $22 billion and provide cannabis and CBD via frequencies to all people worldwide for free.

The company expects to announce more information related to this effort soon.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Advance PR Group

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com



