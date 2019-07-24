$27 Billion Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Pipeline Markets, 2019 - joimax GmbH, NeoScope Inc, Olympus Corp Companies have their Products in Approval Phase of Development

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Endoscopy Visualization Systems industry is part of $27 billion Endoscopy market.



The 2019 Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline is characterized by presence of 10 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 3 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, joimax GmbH, NeoScope Inc, Olympus Corp companies have their products in approval phase of development.



Global Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Endoscopy Visualization Systems market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline. Details of companies, their Endoscopy Visualization Systems operations and contact information are provided.



The global Endoscopy Visualization Systems market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Endoscopy Visualization Systems report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline

Clinical trials related to Endoscopy Visualization Systems pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Endoscopy Visualization Systems- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 ChemImage Corp Company Overview

3.2 ChemImage Corp Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Microbot Medical Ltd Company Overview

3.4 Microbot Medical Ltd Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Company Overview

3.6 Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 TomoWave Laboratories Inc Company Overview

3.8 TomoWave Laboratories Inc Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.9 Xion GmbH Company Overview



4 Xion GmbH Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Endoscopy Visualization Systems Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Magentiq Eye Ltd Company Overview

4.2 Magentiq Eye Ltd Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Novadaq Technologies Inc Company Overview

4.4 Novadaq Technologies Inc Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Endoscopy Visualization Systems In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 joimax GmbH Company Overview

5.2 joimax GmbH Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 NeoScope Inc Company Overview

5.4 NeoScope Inc Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Olympus Corp Company Overview

5.6 Olympus Corp Endoscopy Visualization Systems Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Endoscopy Visualization Systems News and Deals



