Global Truck Market Set to Exceed $67 Billion by 2024 - Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness a High Market Growth

The "Global Truck Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global truck market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.37% to reach US$67.125 billion in 2024 from US$58.315 billion in 2018.



With technological advancements and R&D investments as well as rapid urbanization of previously low income sections of society, these reasons can be considered as drivers in the truck industry.



Geographically the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have a high market growth for the Truck market due to the rise in disposable income as well as rapid urbanization of previously low-income sections along with increasing investment in infrastructure as well as logistical services in the regions. The market share of North America is expected to mature due to the early adoption of trucks in the region.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Daimler Group, TATA Motors Limited, Volvo Group, Dongfeng Motor, Volkswagen Group, Navistar International Corp, Iveco, Isuzu Motors Ltd., Embark, and PACCAR Inc. among others.



Drivers



Increasing R&D investment in the truck industry

Rapid global urbanization

Growing logistical services

Restraints



Rising global interest rates will hinder the growth of the global truck industry

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. TRUCK MARKET BY TRANSMISSION TYPE

5.1. Automatic

5.2. Semi-Automatic

5.3. Manual



6. TRUCK MARKET BY ENGINE TYPE

6.1. Electric

6.2. Hybrid

6.3. Non-Electric



7. TRUCK MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East & Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Daimler Group

9.2. TATA Motors Limited

9.3. Volvo Group

9.4. Dongfeng Motor

9.5. Volkswagen Group

9.6. Navistar International Corp.

9.7. Iveco

9.8. Isuzu Motors Ltd.

9.9. Embark

9.10. PACCAR Inc.

9.11. Hino Motors Ltd.



