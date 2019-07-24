$27 Billion Flexible Endoscopes Device Pipeline Markets, 2019 - EndoChoice, VerAvanti Companies have Their Products in Approval Phase of Development

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Endoscopes Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Flexible Endoscopes industry is part of $27 billion endoscopy market.



The 2019 Flexible Endoscopes pipeline is characterized by presence of 11 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 5 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, EndoChoice Inc, VerAvanti Inc companies have their products in approval phase of development.



Global Flexible Endoscopes pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Flexible Endoscopes pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Flexible Endoscopes market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Flexible Endoscopes pipeline. Details of companies, their Flexible Endoscopes operations and contact information are provided.



The global Flexible Endoscopes market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Flexible Endoscopes report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Flexible Endoscopes pipeline

Clinical trials related to Flexible Endoscopes pipeline products

Recent news and developments





Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Flexible Endoscopes- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Flexible Endoscopes Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Flexible Endoscopes Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Flexible Endoscopes Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Flexible Endoscopes Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Flexible Endoscopes Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Entericon Inc Company Overview

3.2 Entericon Inc Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 PENTAX-Aohua Medical Technologies Co Ltd Company Overview

3.4 PENTAX-Aohua Medical Technologies Co Ltd Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Vena Medical Company Overview

3.6 Vena Medical Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 Z Square Ltd Company Overview

3.8 Z Square Ltd Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Flexible Endoscopes Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Karl Storz SE & Co KG Company Overview

4.2 Karl Storz SE & Co KG Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Lightpoint Medical Ltd Company Overview

4.4 Lightpoint Medical Ltd Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 Medrobotics Corp Company Overview

4.6 Medrobotics Corp Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.7 NanoLite Systems Inc Company Overview

4.8 NanoLite Systems Inc Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.9 Olympus Corp Company Overview



5 Olympus Corp Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Flexible Endoscopes In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 EndoChoice Inc Company Overview

5.2 EndoChoice Inc Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 VerAvanti Inc Company Overview

5.4 VerAvanti Inc Flexible Endoscopes Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Flexible Endoscopes News and Deals



