Naturally Splendid Sales in Q2 Nearing 100% Increase Year to Date

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. (“Naturally Splendid” or “NSE” or “Company)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTCQB:NSPDF)(FRANKFURT:50N) is pleased to announce unaudited gross sales in the second quarter of 2019 have nearly double compared to the same period last year.



Naturally Splendid has recorded approximately $1,000,000 CDN in gross sales during the second quarter (Q2) of 2019, which spans the period from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019. The Company previously reported gross sales of $483,675 CDN in the second quarter (Q2) of 2018, which spanned the period from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Accumulative gross sales for Q1 and Q2 of 2019 are approximately $1,715,000 CDN almost equaling the gross sales for the entire year in 2018.



In comparison, the Company recorded audited gross annual sales of $2,073,776 CDN in 2018 and audited gross sales of $1,550,469 CDN in 2017. Currently the Company is on pace to surpass 2018 total gross sales early in the third quarter of this year.



Naturally Splendid is experiencing growth in gross sales across many of its divisions. The core concept of duo revenue streams emanating from producing and distributing Company branded products, as well as offering Contract Manufacturing Services has provided a foundation to leverage these assets and drive sustainable shareholder value.

Sales of the Company’s recently launched Natera™ Sport KEY-TO-LIFE keto bars continue to increase as distribution points for this product expand throughout Canada including; Whole Foods, Sobeys’s, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Save-On- Foods, Nature’s Fare and No Frills, as well as many more retailers across the country in just the first three (3) months of the official launch date.



Naturally Splendid President Mr. Craig Goodwin states, “Significant time and strategic capital has been allocated to the continued advancement of Naturally Splendid’s manufacturing facilities. The Company’s continued focus on providing the highest level of services within certified facilities is starting to pay dividends in both the products we are manufacturing under our Company brands, as well as in the type of client we have been attracting. Our Contract Manufacturing services, focuses on nutritional bars, a range of core hemp products such as hemp seeds, oil and protein and will have the ability to add CBD-infused edibles as regulations and licensing permits.”

Goodwin adds, "We are definitely pleased with the increase in our gross sales across many of our divisions in the past two quarters. We expect revenues to continue increasing over last year as facility upgrades have resulted in increased production capacity, while simultaneously attracting additional Contract Manufacturing Clients. Increased sales as well as increasing margins are reflecting positively on our bottom line. The Company will focus attention and resources towards the lucrative ingredient markets globally, including plant-based protein and omegas, while preparing for the positively evolving cannabinoid opportunities, specifically focusing on Cannabidiol (CBD) derivatives.”

The emerging CBD edibles market is approaching in Canada on Oct.19th, 2019 with research companies stating:

Technavio projects that the global cannabis-infused edible products market will grow at an annual CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 25% through 2022. Arcview Market Research reports that spending on edibles could reach as high a $4.1 billion in the U.S and Canada by 2022.i

Naturally Splendid has strategically positioned itself to be a leader in the CBD-infused edibles sector and upon receiving necessary licensing and permitting for manufacturing and infused product lines, this will create an entirely new revenue stream for the Company.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient-dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp, and once regulations allow, in permitting jurisdictions, this will include CBD (cannabidiol), and other cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

