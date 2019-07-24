New Video Highlights What It's Like To Be The Spouse Of A Brain Injury Survivor

Living With A Stranger: A Spouse's perspective on brain injury Shana De Caro Michael V. Kaplen

Follow up to popular 'Invisible Rain Cloud' video gives spouse's perspective on traumatic brain injury.

We felt it was important to highlight that a traumatic brain injury does not just affect the lives of the individuals who were injured, it impacts their whole family.” — Shana De Caro

PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new video from New York brain injury attorneys De Caro & Kaplen, LLP , highlights how brain injury impacts spouses and loved ones of the millions of Americans who have experienced a traumatic brain injury.The new video, titled ‘Living With A Stranger’, follows the “overwhelmingly positive” response to ‘The Invisible Rain Cloud’, an animated video released by the firm in January 2019, which described how it feels to live with a brain injury.Shana De Caro, a senior partner in the firm, who is currently serving her second term as secretary of the Brain Injury Association of America, explains why they felt it was important to release a follow-up video:“Earlier this year we received an overwhelmingly positive response to ‘The Invisible Rain Cloud’, which attempts to explain how it feels to live day-to-day with a traumatic brain injury. One of the main themes of the video was how brain injury survivors may experience huge changes in personality, making them feel, and act, like different people altogether. For a spouse, these changes can be extremely difficult to cope with.”Shana continued, “In addition to the huge emotional trauma of seeing their loved one injured, many wives and husbands must adapt to suddenly becoming caretakers for their partners, while also coming to terms with the (often startling) changes in their personality. In some cases it really can feel like being married to a different person. We felt it was important to highlight that a traumatic brain injury does not just affect the lives of the individuals who were injured, it impacts their whole family.”According to recent CDC figures, 5.3 million Americans currently live with a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) related disability. Michael V. Kaplen, a partner in the firm, who chairs the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council and is a former President of the Brain Injury Association of New York, believes the impact of traumatic brain injury on spouses and loved ones is often overlooked, “The impact on the spouse, family, and loved ones of someone who has sustained a brain injury are often neglected and overlooked. Their needs must be examined and addressed.”According to the firm, ‘The Invisible Rain Cloud’ has now been viewed over 100,000 times on their website, YouTube, and social media channels, and they have received feedback from many brain injury survivors that the video has helped them explain their injury and experiences to others. Kaplen sets out his hope that ‘Living With A Stranger’ will similarly help the spouses of brain injury survivors, “Spouses and people close to brain injury victims may feel overwhelmed and find it difficult to explain their emotional roller coaster. We hope that ‘Living With A Stranger’ will assist in communicating the difficulties they themselves face.”Kaplen concludes by encouraging the spouses of brain injury survivors to seek help, “Tragically many relationships do not survive the enormous challenges of adapting to life after brain injury, and separations are all too common. We encourage families to seek the help and support that is available to them at this time, and we would also encourage the government to do more to assist brain injury survivors and their families in the future.”The new video, titled ‘Living With A Stranger’ can be viewed on the firm’s website at www.brainlaw.com/livingwithastranger and on their YouTube channel here

Living With A Stranger



