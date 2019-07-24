Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW’s Big Stage, Travels Through Europe on Talent Tour

Elizabeth Stanton, Actress and TV Host

Stanton is gearing up hosting CW’s “Big Stage,” and is taking a trip throughout Europe in order to shoot episodes of the new show as well as scouting talent.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and played on Fox Stations nationwide. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing.

Now, Stanton is gearing up for her new project: hosting CW’s “Big Stage,” and she is taking a trip throughout Europe in order to shoot episodes of the exciting new show as well as scouting talent. She’s travelling with a few of her celebrity friends, including Maiara Walsh (Desperate Housewives), Garrett Clayton (Star of Hairspray Live & Disney’s Teen Beach Movie), Jennifer Veal (Disney’s Jessie & Descendants), and Noah Mathews (True Blood). The trip will take the group throughout the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy, and even Monaco.

“I have never seen as many types of amazing, new talent as I have on this trip, and cannot wait to include them in The Big Stage,” states Stanton, “I am so lucky to be able to travel and work on my shows with my friends who are able to experience it with me. It makes such incredible memories.”

The trip truly does sound remarkable. The four-week schedule is filled to the brim with destinations and tourist attractions, and the group hopes to find the newest and hottest talent for the new CW series.

“Many people may not know this, but the South of France has an immense amount of incredible talent and performances,” continues Stanton, “One of my favorite dinners in the world is being fully immersed here in an interactive variety show, where dancers, singers, and performers all perform throughout the restaurant, table-top to table-top. This is one of my favorite places to come to get inspired with great ideas and acts for my show, ‘The Big Stage.’”

Among many of the exciting adventures she experiences, one the best parts of Stanton’s job is having the ability to work and travel with all of her best friends. Being able to go to someplace cool is always fun, but bringing your best friends only adds to the experience. For Stanton, keeping busy and being surrounded by her family and friends has become a key component to keeping herself motivated and working hard.

“This trip has been such a blessing,” concludes Stanton, “every experience on it has been remarkable and unforgettable. For example, this was my first time to Ibiza with my friends, also known as the #1 party island. It was great to see David Guetta and Alesso again, especially in such a surreal setting. It’s been an absolute blast.”



