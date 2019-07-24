Global $106.98 Bn Video Surveillance Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Rising Adoption of IP Cameras and Growing Demand for DIY and Spy Cameras

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Video Surveillance market is expected to reach $106.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.



Video surveillance involves the observation of objects/people from a distance through cameras in order to monitor activities and manage information. There is a rising threat of terrorist attacks & other crimes across the globe. Video Surveillance has become an indispensable tool in security systems to analyze any potential threats arising out of such attacks and averting the theft & damage of inventory.



Factors such as rising adoption of IP cameras and growing demand for DIY and spy cameras are driving the market growth. However, the absence of unified standardization and exorbitant initial costs are restraining the market. Recent applications of IP based surveillance systems and cost reduction in availing various cloud storage solution are the factors that will offer future growth opportunities to key market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Video Surveillance-as-a-Service (VSAAS)

5.3 Software

5.4 Installation and Maintenance Services

5.5 Hardware



6 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hybrid

6.3 On-Premise



7 Global Video Surveillance Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Internet Protocol (IP) Video Surveillance Systems

7.3 Analog Video Surveillance Systems



8 Global Video Surveillance Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.3 Public Facility

8.4 Military & Defense

8.5 Infrastructure

8.6 Industrial

8.7 Commercial

8.8 Farming and Agriculture

8.9 Transportation

8.10 Government

8.11 Other End Users



9 Global Video Surveillance Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Schneider Electric

11.2 Samsung Group

11.3 Pelco

11.4 Panasonic Corporation

11.5 NICE Limited

11.6 Infinova

11.7 Honeywell Security Group

11.8 Hikvision

11.9 Hanwha Techwin

11.10 FLIR systems Inc.

11.11 Dahua

11.12 Bosch Security Systems

11.13 Axis Communications

11.14 Avigilon



