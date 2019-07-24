$1.3 Billion Central Venous Catheters Device Pipeline Markets, 2019 - Increasing Demand from Tunnelled and Non-Tunnelled Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Venous Catheters Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Central Venous Catheters market is one of the largely focused segments of medical devices worldwide. The global Central Venous Catheters industry is estimated to be around $1.3 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from Both tunnelled and non-tunnelled devices.



The 2019 Central Venous Catheters pipeline is characterized by presence of 7 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 4 companies are assessing their products in pre-clinical phase. Currently, Pavmed Inc, S3V Vascular Technologies and Silmag SA companies have their products in-approval phase of development.



Global Central Venous Catheters pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Central Venous Catheters pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Central Venous Catheters market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Central Venous Catheters pipeline. Details of companies, their Central Venous Catheters operations and contact information are provided.



The global Central Venous Catheters market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Central Venous Catheters report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Central Venous Catheters pipeline

Clinical trials related to Central Venous Catheters pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Central Venous Catheters- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Central Venous Catheters Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Central Venous Catheters Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Central Venous Catheters Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Central Venous Catheters Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Central Venous Catheters Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Bactiguard Holding AB Company Overview

3.2 Bactiguard Holding AB Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 NHC LLC Company Overview

3.4 NHC LLC Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Protectus Medical Devices Inc Company Overview

3.6 Protectus Medical Devices Inc Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 Silver Bullet Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

3.8 Silver Bullet Therapeutics Inc Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Central Venous Catheters In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Pavmed Inc Company Overview

4.2 Pavmed Inc Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 S3V Vascular Technologies Company Overview

4.4 S3V Vascular Technologies Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 Silmag SA Company Overview

4.6 Silmag SA Central Venous Catheters Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5. Latest Central Venous Catheters News and Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/180tqe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Catheters



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.