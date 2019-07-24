North American Temporary Heating Markets, 2018-2019 & 2025 by Competitor, Output Power, Fuel Type, End-Users

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 North American Temporary Heating Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market research report on heating rental equipment includes market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by output power, market share by fuel type, market share by end-user, drivers, restraints and revenue forecasts to 2025.



The North American Temporary Heating market has been growing considerably in recent years. The 2018-2019 winter season has been unusually cold, which is good for rental heating equipment. There are a number of growth areas in the marketplace and future potential opportunity is strong. This analysis provides commentary about the market, potential opportunity and recommendations on expanding market share and addressing underserved applications.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American temporary heating market along with an analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2028. The author also provides historic figures in this analysis.



This study captures the following information on the North American Temporary Heating market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2018-2025)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:



I Scope of Research/Definitions

a.Methodology

b. Market Definitions



II Market Landscape

a. Executive Summary

b. Market Drivers

c. Market Restraints

d. Maximizing Equipment Utilization

e. Counter Season Revenue Opportunities

f. Weather Pattern History



III Market Data

a. Total North American Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

b. Total United States Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

c. Total Canadian Temporary Heating Equipment Revenue Forecasts

d. Revenue Forecast Commentary

e. Market Share Split by Equipment Rental Provider Revenue (North America)

f. Market Share Revenue Split by Fuel Type (North America)

g. Market Share Revenue Split by Output Power (North America)

h. Heater Type Operating Efficiencies

i. Market Share Revenue Split by Heater Type (North America)

j. Market Share Revenue Split by Portable vs Stationary (North America)

k. Market Share Revenue Split by End-User (North America)

l. Market Share Commentary

m. End-User Commentary (Construction)

n. End-User Commentary (Oil & Gas)

o. Competitive Landscape

p. Resolute Industrial: a New National Player

q. Major Acquisitions - Sunbelt Rentals

r. Major Acquisitions - United Rentals

s. Emerging Market Participant - Cahill Heating

t. Best Practices

Companies Mentioned



Aggreko

Cahill Heating

Certek Heat Solutions

Construction Heaters Inc

Equipment Source Inc

Herc Rentals

Resolute Industrial (Mobile Air)

Sunbelt Rentals

The Caterpillar Dealership Network

Titan Machinery

United Rentals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9pfbz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.