2018 Report: Patient Engagement in Drug R&D - Perspective of 100+ US Patient Groups on the Roles of the FDA, Pharma and Other Healthcare Stakeholders

Since 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been actively promoting programmes which put patients at the heart of drug research and development (R&D), through its 'Patient Focused Drug Development' (PFDD) initiative. The PFDD initiative invites patients and patient groups to participate in the process of drug R&D from the onset, so that the output of pharma's R&D can better reflect patients' needs and concerns.



Aside from the FDA-organised meetings, the federal agency has encouraged, and been involved in, external meetings arranged by patient groups in different therapy areas. Coming against the backdrop of a growing drive toward patient centricity in the pharma industry, the PFDD initiative could bring significant consequences in the way that future drug R&D is conducted - not only in the US, but elsewhere, too. Several international and Europe-based, multi-stakeholder consortia are also discussing how patients can be better engaged in R&D. The difference between them and the FDA's PFDD is that the latter is actually putting ideas into practice.

Because of the importance of the FDA's PFDD initiative, and the heightened activity of US patient groups in drug R&D, the researcher decided to conduct a survey of patient groups in the US on the subject. The survey ran August-October 2018, and this report (and Appendix) contains the survey's results.

104 US patient groups responded to an August-October 2018 US survey on four important topics:

How patient groups define patient-centric R&D'.

The FDA's Patient-Focused Drug Development (PFDD) initiative.

Pharma's performance at being patient-centric in R&D. And

The role of real-world' evidence (RWE) versus that of clinical trials.

The study's 104 respondent US patient groups were self-selecting. The majority are involved, one way or another, in R&D-oriented activities. Included is an Appendix analysing the feedback from all 104 respondent US patient groups - and, more specifically, the responses from the respondent US patient groups specialising in cancer, rare diseases, and neurological conditions.

This is the second of two 2018 supplements that focus on pharma's patient engagement in R&D. Both supplements are intended to be used in conjunction with evidence-based Being Patient-Centric toolkit (published November 2017), which identified nine key attributes of patient centricity. Pharma's success at one of the nine, however - engaging patients in R&D - has consistently been rated as unimpressive by patient groups. For example, 2017 Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey (results published April 2018) found that 59% of the 1,300 respondent patient groups thought pharma just "Fair" to "Poor" at engaging patients/patient groups in product research; and 60% thought the same for pharma's record at engaging patients/patient groups in product development.

