Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Markets, 2018-2019 & 2026 - Market is Expected to Reach $ 21.24 Billion

The Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage market is expected to reach $ 21.24 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2018 to 2026



CCUS is a process for reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere by capturing CO2 from stationary sources and using the CO2 in new applications or storing the CO2 in underground storage sites. Growing emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), increasing environmental concerns and technological advancements in non-power sectors are some of the major factors fuelling market growth. However, the high cost of the technology is hampering the market.



By Technology, post-combustion capture segment acquired steady growth due to its usage in various industries, such as natural gas and refinery treatment plants. Based on application, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) segment acquired significant growth owing to rising demand for extracting oil & gas from low permeability and unconventional reserves which include carbonate traps and tight sands.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industrial Separation Capture

5.3 Inherent Separation

5.4 OXY-Fuel Combustion Capture

5.5 Post-Combustion Capture

5.6 Pre-Combustion Capture



6 Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Processes

6.3 Power Generation



7 Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture

7.3 Energy Sector

7.4 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

7.5 Feedstock For Chemicals And Polymers

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Secondary Construction Materials

7.8 Without Conversion



8 Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Capture Transportation

8.3 Carbon Capture

8.4 Carbon Storage



9 Global Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 AkerSolutions

11.2 Basf SE

11.3 Carbon Cycle Ltd

11.4 Dioxide Materials Inc

11.5 E3tec Service Llc

11.6 Empower Materials Inc

11.7 Enn Group Co Ltd

11.8 Exxonmobil Corporation

11.9 Fluor Corporation

11.11 Integrated Carbon Sequestration Pty Ltd

11.12 Joule Unlimited Inc

11.13 Lanzatech Inc

11.14 Linde AG

11.15 Liquid Light Inc

11.16 Mbd Energy Ltd

11.17 Novomer Inc

11.18 Schlumberger Limited

11.19 Skyonic Corp

11.20 Solidia Technologies Inc



