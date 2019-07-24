Global $21.8 Billion Phenol Derivatives Markets, 2014-2017, 2018-2019 & 2020-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phenol Derivatives Market By Derivative (Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resin, Cyclohexanol and Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global phenol derivatives market is projected to grow from $ 16 billion in 2018 to $ 21.8 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Phenol derivatives find various applications in electronics & electrical goods and automobiles through polycarbonate and epoxy resins. The growing demand from the wind energy industry is being witnessed, owing to huge use of epoxy resins in the production of wind turbine blades. Shale oil/tight oil contains more amount of naphtha than conventional oil, thus growing shale oil exploration and production activities would further increase the feedstock supply.
The market for phenol derivatives has been segmented into application, region and company. Based on application, the market has been segmented into bisphenol-A, phenolic resin, cyclohexanol and others. Of all the derivatives, the bisphenol-A segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, backed by its use in the production of polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate is majorly used in food & drink packaging such as water & baby bottles, compact discs, impact-resistant safety equipment and medical devices, while epoxy resins are used to coat metal products such as food cans, bottle tops and water supply pipes.
Regionally, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth and account for the largest share in the global phenol derivatives market in coming years. India, China, South Korea and Japan are the major consumers of phenol derivatives in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for phenol derivatives is mainly driven by rising population and increasing urbanization in these countries, which in turn is resulting in the huge demand for electronics and automotive goods.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the global phenol derivatives market size.
- To forecast the global phenol derivatives market based on raw material, technology, derivative and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global phenol derivatives market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global phenol derivatives market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the phenol derivatives market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of phenol derivatives.
