Global Cyber Security Market Analysis 2019-2026: Market is Expected to Reach $345.42 Billion

The Global Cyber Security market is expected to reach $345.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2018 to 2026



Cyber security also referred to as Information Technology (IT) security, emphasize on safeguarding computers, programs, networks, and data from unlicensed or spontaneous access. As cyber threats have gained importance, security solutions have progressed as well. Factors such as rise in malware and phishing threats, and growth in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, are driving the cyber security industry growth. However, the Limited security budget among SMEs is restraining the market.



Based on Solution, The encryption solutions segment has a significant market growth during the forecast period. Encryption solutions offer consistent protection to sensitive data across all critical points in the entire lifecycle. These solutions enable enterprises to hide their critical data from unauthorized bad actors.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cyber Security Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



6 Global Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premises

6.3 Cloud



7 Global Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Application Security

7.3 Endpoint Security

7.4 Network Security

7.5 Enterprise Security

7.6 Content Security

7.7 Wireless Security

7.8 Other Security Types



8 Global Cyber Security Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Data Loss Prevention

8.3 Disaster Recovery

8.4 Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

8.5 Encryption

8.6 Identity and Access Management

8.7 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

8.8 Risk and Compliance Management

8.9 Security and Vulnerability Management

8.10 Unified Threat Management

8.11 Web Filtering

8.12 Antivirus/Antimalware

8.13 Firewall

8.14 Infrastructure security

8.15 Data security and Privacy Service Offering

8.16 Threat Mitigation

8.17 Threat Intelligence and Response

8.18 Other Solutions



9 Global Cyber Security Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Services

9.3 Managed Security Services (MSS)



10 Global Cyber Security Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence

10.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

10.4 Energy and Utilities

10.5 Government and Public Utilities

10.6 Healthcare

10.7 IT and Telecom

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Retail

10.10 Automotive

10.11 Transportation

10.12 Securities

10.13 Other End users



11 Global Cyber Security Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 South America

11.5 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 AWS

13.2 Dell EMC (RSA Security)

13.3 Trend Micro

13.4 INTEL SECURITY (U.S.)

13.5 McAfee

13.6 Centrify Corporation

13.7 IBM Corporation

13.8 EMC Corporation

13.9 BAE Systems Inc.

13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.11 Oracle

13.12 Cisco Systems

13.13 Lockheed Martin

13.14 Microsoft

13.15 Fortinet, Inc.



