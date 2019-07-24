$1.8 Billion Colonoscope Device Pipeline Market 2019 - Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscope Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Colonoscope industry is estimated to be around $1.8 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from approved products.



The 2019 Colonoscope pipeline is characterized by presence of 8 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 2 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, Saneso Inc company has its products in-approval phase of development.



Global Colonoscope pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Colonoscope pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Colonoscope market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Colonoscope pipeline. Details of companies, their Colonoscope operations and contact information are provided.



The global Colonoscope market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Colonoscope report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Colonoscope pipeline

Clinical trials related to Colonoscope pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Colonoscope- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Colonoscope Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Colonoscope Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Colonoscope Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Colonoscope Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Colonoscope Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Consis Medical Inc Company Overview

3.2 Consis Medical Inc Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Medigus Ltd Company Overview

3.4 Medigus Ltd Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Omniscient LLC Company Overview

3.6 Omniscient LLC Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 SpectraCyte LLC Company Overview

3.8 SpectraCyte LLC Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Colonoscope Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Olympus Corp Company Overview

4.2 Olympus Corp Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 SMART Medical Systems Ltd Company Overview

4.4 SMART Medical Systems Ltd Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Colonoscope In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Saneso Inc Company Overview

5.2 Saneso Inc Colonoscope Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Colonoscope News and Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z58gtq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.