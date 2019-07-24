Gold Nanoparticles Market sales to exceed around US$8,000 million by 2026, Noted TMR

Burgeoning Diagnostics Industry to Illuminate Gold Nanoparticles Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gold Nanoparticles Market is prognosticated to witness the surge at a staggering rate of 15.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2017 to 2026, predicts an upcoming report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The global gold nanoparticles market is expected to reach estimated revenue of US$8,000 mn by the end of 2026. The sales may boost due to demand from various end user consumers, thereby burgeoning global gold nanoparticles market.

The gold nanoparticles market is segmented into healthcare, electronics, and chemicals industry, in terms of end users. Among these, the healthcare is projected to register a higher growth in the gold nanoparticles market during the forecast period. Healthcare industry is expected to boost sales of gold nanoparticles due to an array of benefits that it offers for the good of human lives.

Medical Sector to Strengthen Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

The gold nanoparticles are gaining popularity in medial sector, the researcher are relentlessly working on nanoparticles to synthesize them into various states, sizes, and shapes. Gold nanoparticles offer biocompatibility which means they can be used in therapeutics for human body. This pushes the global nanoparticles market to expand over the forecast period.

The gold nanoparticles are highly used in gene therapy, drug development, cancer therapies, tumor detection, and radiotherapy enhancements. The innovative therapies using gold nanoparticles market often shows up in the science and medical journals and news. The various applications of these are expected to provide substantial growth in the global gold nanoparticles market in the upcoming years.

Additionally, according to a recent study published in Tissue Engineering, the scientists from University of Missouri, U.S. have found a cross linking of gold nanoparticles to collagen gels to reduce ageing or treat damaged skin. Such a novel and innovative treatment is prognosticated to bring a shift in cosmetology and boost the growth of the global nanoparticles in the near future.

Further, these gold nanoparticles have the antimicrobial, antioxidant, and high surface reactive properties that enhance the collagen reaction and minimize the degradation.

Alternatively, according to the recent research in Switzerland, gold nanoparticle can be used in making of new generation antiviral drugs. The drugs containing gold nanoparticles when administered in the human body can attack the viruses and kill them completely. This is expected to provide growth opportunities to the global gold nanoparticles market.

The gold nanoparticle products are being extensively used in medical industry and emerging as huge breakthrough in various treatments and therapies.

North America to Lead Global Gold Nanoparticles Market

The global gold nanoparticles market is expected to be dominated by North America over the forecast period. The reasons for growth are increasing investment in research and development activities in medical sector.

Asia Pacific is expected also expected to emerge as a promising market over the forecast period. The growth in this region can be due to rising demand for gold nanoparticles from increasing electronic sector. Additionally, the growing support from the government to develop medical infrastructure including medical diagnostics market is expected to drive the global gold nanoparticles market during the forecast period.

In terms of competitive analysis, the global gold nanoparticles market comprises of prominent market leaders such as Innova Biosciences, Cline Scientific, Nanocomposix Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, TANAKA, Cytodiagnostics, Nanopartz Inc., and BBI Solutions. The mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations taking place in the market are expected to expand the competition and growth opportunities in the global gold nanoparticles market.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled, “Gold Nanoparticles Market (End-Users - Healthcare, Electronics, Chemicals, and Other End-Users; Applications - Imaging, Targeted Drug Delivery, Proton Therapy, In-Vitro Assays, Sensors, Probes, Catalysis, and Other Applications)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026.”

