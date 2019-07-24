Ondine President, Dr. Nicolas Loebel, Plenary Speaker at the 17th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ --

Recognized as a global expert in the emerging field of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy, Dr. Nicolas Loebel, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ondine Biomedical Inc., was a featured plenary speaker at the 17th International Photodynamic Association (IPA) World Congress in Boston, Massachusetts. The IPA World Congress, held every two years since 1985, is the leading scientific conference which hosts over 450 global researchers, clinicians, and industry representatives advancing the fields of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.





About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1980s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of treatment and prevention therapies for a broad-spectrum of multidrug-resistant bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine’s PDT-based nasal Photodisinfection is currently deployed as a pre-surgical standard of care at several Canadian hospitals, contributing to surgical site infection rate reductions by up to 78%. Over 50,000 patients have been treated and hundreds of infections prevented that would otherwise have resulted in patient morbidity, mortality and millions of dollars of unnecessary annual cost. In addition to Ondine’s nasal Photodisinfection therapy, other applications of the Photodisinfection platform are under development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, treatment of burns and wounds, and disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

