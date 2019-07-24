International Artist Ruben Celiberti to Perform a “Celebration of the Arts” at the Scientology Information Center

Ruben Celiberti, International artist being acknowledged for his performance at the Scientology information Center in honor of Father’s Day. He will return for his next performance on August 4th from 6:30-8:30pm.

I want to encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement.” — Ruben Celiberti, international performing artist

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, August 4th, renowned international entertainer Ruben Celiberti will present “A Celebration of the Arts - an Evening of Music, Song, and Dance” at the Scientology Information Center, 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. The evening will include collaborations between Celiberti and up-and-coming artists. Reception will begin at 6:30pm and the performance at 7pm. The concert will include international songs, dance and a European-style piano repertoire to highlight and celebrate the arts and the importance of artists in society.

“We are pleased to have the honor of showcasing Ruben’s amazing talent as a tribute to all artists,” said Amber Skjelset, Scientology Information Center Manager. “His message embodies and reflects what humanitarian and artist L. Ron Hubbard once explained about the importance of artists and their role in society, ‘A culture is only as great as its dreams, and its dreams are dreamed by artists'.”

Ruben Celiberti is a world-class dancer, singer, and pianist who performed for over 30 years with leading stars of theater, ballet, and television in Europe and Latin America. Born in Rosario, Argentina, he trained at the Conservatory of the Colon Theater in Buenos Aires and went on to an illustrious career with the biggest names in Argentina, France, and Italy. He has been hailed as “a musical genius”, “brilliant”, “sensual”, and "charismatic" and was the winner of Argentina’s 1996 Critics Award as “Outstanding Performer of the Year”.

Celiberti said, "I want to encourage those with artistic talent to create, persevere and work towards their goals despite sometimes insurmountable obstacles or discouragement."

The Scientology Information Center provides understanding about Scientology and its beliefs and social betterment programs as well as artistic and cultural music events. To attend this performance or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



