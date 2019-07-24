Global $3.86 Bn Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market to 2024 Test Location (OTC, PoC) & Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Test Location (OTC, PoC), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), By End Use, By Technology, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 14.4%



Ongoing research & development to miniaturize molecular diagnostics testing that provides enhanced near patient testing with high accuracy and lesser turnaround times are major factors expected to reinforce the high growth potential for POC MDx products.



Growing demand for CLIA tests that are, by definition, portable and safe enough to be used in non-laboratory settings such as pharmacy clinics, physician offices, and home-care settings, is expected to drive demand in the market over the forecast period. Ongoing research and development is continually supported and funded by a number of major international entities including the governments of developed countries.



Furthermore, a growing portfolio of point-of-care testing capabilities that, had initially been focused on screening, testing, and diagnosis of infectious diseases in low-income developing countries, has been developing at a rapid pace over the past decade to expand its potential market to a broader range of medical faculties. Consequently, POC and molecular diagnosis tests are available and/or are under development for cardiology monitoring, oncology testing, and haematology testing.



Recent advances in the development of microfluidics and genetic sequencing instrumentation pave the way for development of cost-effective, highly accurate and rapid testing platforms, which are able to be used as true POC systems. This is a key factor that significantly contributes towards the favorably funded, high growth potential environment prevalent in the PoC molecular diagnostics market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Application of POC MDx tests for infectious diseases accounted for over 45% of market revenue in 2018 due to the presence of many major market entities with an extensive product portfolio

Growing burden of infectious diseases in both developing and developed countries is another factor responsible for the dominance of this segment

PCR-based POC tests is the largest revenue generating segment of the market in 2018. Widespread usage of PCR-based techniques for molecular diagnosis and commercialization of POC real time PCR products have provided ample opportunities for segment growth

North America was the largest region and accounted for 43.5% of the global revenue share due to the presence of technologically advanced medical framework, high R&D investments by governments and private organizations for the development of POC MDx tests

Key companies in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Danaher Corp., Cepheid, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC , Alere, Inc., (Abbott), and Abbott Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2013-2024



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2 Trend analysis

3.2.1 Application trends

3.2.2 Product trends

3.2.3 End-use trends

3.2.4 Regional trends

3.3 PoC Molecular Diagnostics- Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests

3.3.1.2 Rise in funding from government & private institutions

3.3.1.3 Growing demand for home healthcare and introduction of novel products

3.3.1.4 Growing geriatric population base

3.3.1.5 Growing prevalence of target diseases

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High procedure costs

3.3.2.2 Ambiguous regulatory framework

3.4 Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1 Supplier power - Medium

3.5.2 Buyer power - High

3.5.3 Substitution threat - Low

3.5.4 New entrants threat - Low

3.6 Regulatory Landscape: PoC Molecular Diagnostics - SWOT by PEST Analysis

3.7 Company Market Share Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 4. Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Application Outlook

4.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Application Outlook, 2013 to 2024

4.2 Infectious Diseases, 2013 to 2024

4.3 Oncology, 2013 to 2024

4.4 Hematology, 2013 to 2024

4.5 Prenatal Testing, 2013 to 2024

4.6 Endocrinology, 2013 to 2024

4.7 Other Applications, 2013 to 2024



Chapter 5. Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Outlook, by Technology Outlook

5.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Technology Outlook, 2013 to 2024

5.2 PCR-based, 2013 to 2024

5.3 Genetic Sequencing-based, 2013 to 2024

5.4 Hybridization-based, 2013 to 2024

5.5 Microarray-based, 2013 to 2024



Chapter 6. Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Outlook, by Test Location

6.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Test Location Outlook, 2013 to 2024

6.2 OTC (Over-the-counter), 2013 to 2024

6.3 POC (Point-of-care), 2013 to 2024



Chapter 7. Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Outlook, By End-use

7.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Technology Outlook, 2013 to 2024

7.2 Decentralized Labs, 2013 to 2024

7.3 Hospitals, 2013 to 2024

7.4 Homecare, 2013 to 2024

7.5 Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, 2013 to 2024

7.6 Other Uses, 2013 to 2024



Chapter 8. Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Regional Outlook

8.1 PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market share by region, 2013 to 2024



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc (Abbott)

Bayer Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

BioMerieux

Dako

Abaxis Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Nipro Diagnostics

Qiagen

Nova Biomedical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pl65gk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.