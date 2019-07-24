Global Gas Sensor Markets 2019-2025 by Product (CO2, NOx, CO, O2 Sensors) & Technology (Semiconductor, Infrared)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (CO2, NOx, CO, O2 Sensors), By Technology (Semiconductor, Infrared), By End Use (Building Automation & Domestic Appliance, Industrial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.43 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.8%



Factors, such as increased demand for smart & wireless gas sensors and regulatory initiatives in developed markets of North America and Europe, have propelled the product adoption.



Technological developments, such as enhancement of MEMS sensors, and need for hydrogen detection on account of its use as a fuel are also expected to contribute to industry growth. The introduction of embedded electronics, coupled with sophisticated firmware and improved manufacturing techniques, has enabled developments in gas detection technologies. Numerous sensors are used to monitor emission levels and air quality in the automotive industry. Moreover, the accelerated use of wireless sensor technologies and semiconductor-based sensors is expected to drive the market further.



The Infrared (IR) technology segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR as IR enables the measurement of a wide variety of gases including methane, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) such as acetylene, benzene, and butane. Moreover, rising need for safety in the industrial sector is boosting the product demand further, creating new opportunities for market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The demand for gas sensors has increased over the last few years owing to their real-time monitoring, cost effectiveness, and reliability in performance

The U.S. government is investing considerable amount of monetary and non-monetary resources to encourage product adoption across various sectors and carry out initiatives, such as smart cities

Stringent safety regulations to protect workers from hazardous gases in different industries are also boosting product demand, thereby driving the market growth

Various end users are adopting electrochemical sensors owing to their features, such as indoor air quality, emission control, and landfill gas detection

Some of the Key companies in the market include ABB Ltd., Nemoto & Co. Ltd., and Robert Bosch LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Gas Sensor Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Gas Sensor Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Gas Sensor Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Gas Sensor - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Gas Sensor - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Occupational health and safety regulations

3.4.1.2 Increasing use of wireless and smart gas sensor technology

3.4.1.3 Increasing fuel prices

3.4.2 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.2.1 Use of shale gas in electricity production

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Gas Sensor - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Gas Sensor - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Gas Sensor Market - Application Analysis



Chapter 4 Gas Sensor Product Outlook

4.1 Gas Sensor Market Share By Product, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Gas Sensors

4.3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Gas Sensors

4.4 Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors

4.5 Nitrogen Oxide (NOX) Gas Sensors

4.6 Methyl Mercaptan Sensors

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Gas Sensor Technology Outlook

5.1 Gas Sensor Market Share By Technology, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Electrochemical

5.3 Semiconductor

5.4 Solid State/MOS

5.5 Photo-Ionization Detector (PID)

5.6 Catalytic

5.7 Infrared (IR)

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Gas Sensor End Use Outlook

6.1 Gas Sensor Market Share By End Use, 2018 & 2025

6.2 Medical

6.3 Building Automation & Domestic Appliances

6.4 Environmental

6.5 Petrochemical

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Industrial

6.8 Agriculture

6.9 Others



Chapter 7 Gas Sensor Cross-section Analysis

7.1 Product cross-section analysis

7.1.1 Oxygen (O2)/Lambda sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.2 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) sensors market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.3 Carbon Monoxide (CO) sensors market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.4 Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) sensors market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.5 Methyl Mercaptan sensors market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.6 Other sensors market, 2014 - 2025

7.1.6.1 Methyl Mercaptan sensors market, by technology, 2014 - 2025

7.1.6.2 Other sensors market, by end use, 2014 - 2025

7.2 Technology cross-section analysis

7.2.1 Electrochemical gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.2.2 Semiconductor gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.2.4 PID gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.2.5 Catalytic gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.2.6 Infrared gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.2.7 Other gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3 End use cross-section analysis

7.3.1 Medical gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.2 Building automation & domestic appliances gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.3 Environmental gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.4 Petrochemical gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.5 Automotive gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.6 Industrial gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.7 Agriculture gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025

7.3.8 Other gas sensor market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 8 Gas Sensor Regional Outlook

8.1 Gas Sensor Market Share By Region, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Alphasense

City Technology Ltd.

Dynament Ltd.

Figaro Engineering

Membrapor AG

Nemoto & Co. Ltd

Robert Bosch LLC

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

GfG Europe Ltd.

