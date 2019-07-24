Rainier Custom Homes Improves Sales Cycle by 53 Percent with PipelineDeals CRM

Construction Company Builds Effective, Customer-Centric Sales Process

/EIN News/ --

SEATTLE, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PipelineDeals, the fastest-closing customer relationship management (CRM) software adopted among small and midsize businesses (SMB), was selected by Rainier Custom Homes to streamline its sales process and help continue its legacy of “remarkable” customer service.

“Cutting time-to-close by more than 50 percent is great for high-end, custom home construction deals. It has been possible because our sales process is systematized with PipelineDeals,” said Steve Hettema, CEO of Rainier Custom Homes. “I’m able to wrap my fingers around data, know what’s working, get important client feedback, and ensure our sales process is followed. From the perspective of running a business, PipelineDeals is heaven-sent.”

Since implementing PipelineDeals, the leading Pacific Northwest construction company, which specializes in new construction and remodeling, streamlined their entire sales process with ease by using CRM features such as Multiple Pipelines to accurately track different sales workflows. Automations features help ensure important tasks in the sales cycle are always completed.

“PipelineDeals is a great fit for companies like Rainier Custom Homes that are dedicated to building seamless, efficient customer experiences. We design PipelineDeals with that in mind, by offering a customizable, easy-to-use platform," said JP Werlin, CEO and Co-Founder of PipelineDeals. "In industries with multiple touchpoints, bespoke customer needs, and range of lead times, PipelineDeals has proven to be a building block for building and maintaining business relationships."

To view the full Rainier Custom Homes success story, visit the PipelineDeals Customer Stories page.

About PipelineDeals CRM

Founded in 2006, PipelineDeals is the fastest-closing CRM software for small and midsize businesses, empowering sales teams across a breadth of industries to close deals faster. PipelineDeals is built around an easy-to-use and customizable user experience, sales focused features, and leading customer support and service. Today more than 18,000 users in 100 countries use PipelineDeals to gain visibility into their sales pipeline to accelerate opportunities and close more deals.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, PipelineDeals has made the annual Inc. 5000 list since 2014, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. For more information about PipelineDeals or to try a 14-day free trial, please visit http://www.pipelinedeals.com.

About Rainier Custom Homes

For more than 25 years Rainier Custom Homes has served clients in the Seattle, Washington area, and is known as the best custom home builder in the region. The team at Rainier Custom Homes remains dedicated to providing “remarkable” customer service for their clients’ custom home requirements -- all at a reasonable cost. The company continues to consistently deliver high-quality projects with clear communication and integrity. For more information, please visit: www.rainiercustomhomes.com

Attachments

Marissa Heymeyer PipelineDeals 2069056960 marissa@pipelinedeals.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.