The 2019 Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo to Showcase Innovation Throughout the Global Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today The Battery Show , North America’s leading exhibition for advanced battery technology, and The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo , the only trade conference exclusively dedicated to electric and hybrid electric vehicle (E/HV) drivetrain and power systems, announced this year’s event will host three International Pavilions, showcasing cutting edge technologies and solutions from nearly 100 companies across China, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). Each pavilion will bring together companies grouped under the umbrella of foreign industry and governmental associations from their respective country. Exhibitors from other industry leading edge technology countries such as Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and more will also be well represented at this year’s Show and Expo.

The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo and will take place September 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI. To register as press for The Battery Show, please visit: battery.im.informa.com/2019 .

According to research from McKinsey , the volume of EVs, which just topped 1 million units in 2017, will grow ten-fold by 2025 and is projected to accelerate to 30 million by 2030. Such growth will be made possible largely upon innovation in the energy storage market, which is forecast to top $100 billion by 2025, according to Lux Research . As many innovations are developed across the globe, such as in China which produced 43% of the 873,000 EVs built worldwide in 2016, the Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo will serve as a platform to bring together the latest state-of-the-art in battery-making, EV production and component manufacturing, and more.

“The combined Show and Expo has grown dramatically over the past few years along with the global demand for EVs,” said John Lewinski, Informa Markets’ brand director for the Show and Expo. “This year, nearly 30% of our exhibitors represent countries from outside the US and we will welcome attendees and conference delegates from over 50 countries. We’ve truly created a global marketplace bringing buyers and sellers together from all over the world.”

The event, which presents the opportunity for 8,500+ automotive and battery manufacturing professionals to meet with over 650 suppliers to see and learn about the latest technology and industry innovations, also provides the opportunity for attendees to gain high-quality education and to network with peers, leaders, and visionaries through its robust conference. For more information on the conference, please visit here .

2019 featured sessions include:

Tuesday, September 10

2018-2030 Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts: Volumes, Costs & Technology

The xEV market continues to see major growth driving significant expansions in global capacity for lithium ion batteries. This presentation will cover key drivers for the global expansion including regulations, subsidies, and OEM drivers. Regional capacity expansions that are underway will also be discussed as well as expected costs at the various value chain levels including current costs, technology roadmaps, and forecasts through 2030.

Global Supply Strategies: Will the Battery Industry Meet Western Demand?

While the Chinese battery industry leads in the supply of lithium-ion batteries, its focus on the local market has opened opportunities for other global battery makers to tap into the growth of western markets. This session will explore the historic growth of global battery makers and how they are geographically diversifying to supply western automakers. Topics covered include where new battery factories should be located globally, the required investment and materials that those factories would need, and how these battery companies will expand based on the expected demand from each market to show how different factors such as energy prices, subsides, GDP per capita or autonomous vehicles will impact the preferences of consumers worldwide.

Wednesday, September 11

2019 Developments in the Battery Technology Patent Landscape: China

China is a perennial leader in the battery industry, which has led to a dramatic increase in Chinese patent filings and changes in Chinese patent laws, laying a foundation for increased protection of innovation around electrification. As old assumptions are fading and a new world order is emerging, this session will be useful for those who are considering competing in the global battery marketplace.

To learn more about Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo exhibitor list, please visit here .

