Golden State Welcomes Robert A. Ogden of Ogden Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State announced today on behalf of Golden State Wealth Management, its newest Wealth Manager, Robert A. Ogden of Ogden Wealth Management & Planning Services in Santa Maria, CA.



Robert began his career in Accounting in 1972 and became a Certified Public Accountant in California in 1975. He has remained a CPA continuously since then. His experiences as a CPA have included working for large accounting firms as well as his own local practice in Santa Maria, CA.

Robert obtained his Certified Financial Planning designation in 2001 and has since built a wealth management and financial planning practice to help his clients in pursuing their objectives. He continues to provide his clients with the services a CPA can provide as a part of the planning process.

“I am thrilled to welcome Robert to the Golden State team. He brings in-depth knowledge and experience in the financial services industry and comes with an exemplary business platform. Robert’s addition is a perfect complement to the Golden State footprint, and I look forward to supporting him in his business,” says Daniel Catone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State.

Robert is a California State Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo alum and has spent over 50 years in the Central Coast. He stays busy being a husband, father and grandfather as well as regularly serving his community. He is President of the Santa Maria Rotary South Club, a Past President and Past Member of the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley, a Member of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants and of the Financial Planning Association.

Robert resides in Santa Maria, CA. Ogden Wealth Management and Planning Services can be reached by visiting http://ogdenwealthmanagement.com or by calling 805-739-0455.

About Golden State

Golden State is a Registered Investment Advisor dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience, and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*, Raymond James and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

With a flagship office in South Coast Metro, California and expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors.

*As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2018, based on total revenue.

The financial advisors of Golden State are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State, a Registered Investment Advisor. Golden State, Ogden Wealth Management & Planning Services and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Golden State 201 E. Sandpointe, Suite 460 South Coast Metro, CA 92707 866-273-1563 www.TeamGoldenState.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.