WiSolar set to roll out their Prepaid Decentralized Solar Electricity Solution across Africa

Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a- Service product in Nigeria and South Africa

GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiSolar has again reiterated their goal of working to protect the environment and strengthen country communities through solar energy projects with the recent announcement that the company will be rolling out its prepaid decentralized solar electricity (Solar-as-a-Service) for variable load project. The company plans to use their existing capabilities and channel partners for scale and coverage and recently completed prototyping and proof of concept.There is an increasing cry for the mass adoption of clean energy solutions such as solar, as countries across the globe begin to realize the need for current and future generations to have equal access to essential social services while living on a thriving and sustainable planet. The case is particularly disturbing for communities that currently suffer from the inadequate power supply as they become the victim of the pollution caused by "unclean" energy sources such as power generating sets. This is where innovative solutions providers like WiSolar are looking to make a difference by providing solar power to vulnerable populations, ultimately creating healthier and sustainable communities.The Solar-as-a-Service solution to be launched by the company will serve nine provinces in South Africa as well as different parts of the largest black nation in the world, Nigeria. The regions to be serviced in South Africa and Nigeria are highlighted as follows:- South Africa's nine provinces – Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Eastern Cape, Western Cape,Limpopo, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Northern Cape.- Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Southern Nigeria states, primarily Southeast, (Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra), Southwestern Nigeria (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Ondo), and Rivers state.The company is reported to adopt different strategies in the areas to be serviced, particularly in the North of Nigeria. The Nigerian vision is for prepaid solar to be the primary source for electricity with grid electricity as a backup. Consequently, WiSolar is looking to totally eliminate environment polluting generators with associated high running costs in maintenance across Nigeria via solar-as-a-service.In the same vein, WiSolar is seeking to raise series A $40M in debt and equity for the accelerated roll-out of prepaid solar electricity in South Africa and Nigeria.The project is planned to be launched in the third quarter of 2020 with attractive pricing. The proposed pricing for South Africa is ZAR 0.82 cents per KWh, which is less than grid parity with Eskom (South Africa's electricity utility) pricing currently ZAR 148.07 cents per kWh.More information about WiSolar and the clean energy solutions offered to commercial and residential clients can be found on their website . WiSolar can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Twitter , and LinkedIn About WiSolarWiSolar is a leading provider of solar energy systems. Headquartered in South Africa, the company aims to improve communities by giving the gift of clean energy to organizations and communities that need it most.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.