The Fifty Best Determines the Best Domestic Vodka for 2019 in this Year’s Tasting Event

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fifty Best has once again turned its spotlight on Domestic Vodka. The Fifty Best recently hosted an American-made craft vodka tasting, where contenders were evaluated for the distinguished “Best Domestic Vodka” awards for 2019.

The Fifty Best is pleased to announce that Fat Dog Spirits’ TOUCH Vodka was awarded a Gold medal and Nirvana Spirits Vodka was awarded Silver. Fat Dog Spirits was, in fact, the only distillery to have multiple winners in the Best Domestic Vodka competition.

Using professional criteria, the pre-qualified panel of judges blind-tasted the domestic vodkas, rating them individually on a one to five point scoring system, with five being the highest. After tallying the scores, medals were awarded based on the judges' impressions.

The complete ranking results, along with tasting notes, are published on TheFiftyBest.com:

www.thefiftybest.com/spirits/domestic_vodka/

TheFiftyBest.com is a digital guide to wines and spirits, featuring rated listings from proprietary blind tastings judged by wine/spirits journalists, spirits professionals, wine/spirit retailers, mixologists, spirits consultants and connoisseurs. The Fifty Best achieves the highest standards of spirits evaluations by adhering to strict tasting rules and rigorous methodology.

About FAT DOG SPIRITS

FAT DOG SPIRITS is a small batch craft distiller of the premium vodka brand TOUCH VODKA that includes Touch One, Artisan (made from honey), Key Lime, Orange and Grapefruit, as well as gin and Moonshine Brands.

For more information, visit the website at www.fatdogspirits.com.





