Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials' Copy of Moroccan Ambassador

HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the State Mohamed Setri.

HE the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wished HE the new Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him to get all support for the promotion of bilateral relations to a closer cooperation in various fields.



