Blue Biotechnology Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2023, Blue Biotechnology Industry To Boost Market Share With Varied Application Scope, Says MRFR

Global Blue Biotechnology Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Enzymes, Pharma Products, Bulk Chemicals, Biopolymers), Application (Bio-Engineering, Genomics, Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery), End-Users (Hospitals, Labs) and Regions, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biotechnology Market 2019 Industry Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023, is latest research report on Global Blue Biotechnology Industry published by Market Research Future.

The use of aquatic and marine organisms to extract new active ingredients among other applications is motivating the blue biotechnology market. Reports that review the healthcare industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities. The market is anticipated to attract a favorable CAGR in the forecast period.

The need to increase seafood production while ensuring its safety is expected to motivate the blue biotechnology market intensively in the forecast period. The augmented application of blue biotechnology in life science and healthcare sectors is expected to create the further impetus for market expansion. Also, the demand for increasing aquatic renewable energ is expected to create novel opportunities for growth in the approaching period.

Key players

The central companies in the blue biotechnology market are Marinova (Australia), Aker BioMarine (Norway), New England Biolabs (US), Samudra Biopharma Pvt. Ltd (India), Sea Run Holdings, Inc.(US), Shell Marine Products (US), PICES (Canada), Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (US), PML Applications Ltd. (UK), Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd. (India), GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India), GlycoMar (Scotland), Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Sanosil Biotech (India).

Segmental Analysis

The study of the segments in the blue biotechnology market has been carried out on the basis of application, products, region, and by end-user. Based on the products, the blue biotechnology market has been segmented into pharma products, enzymes, bulk chemicals, biopolymers, and others. By application, the blue biotechnology market has been segmented into genomics, bio-engineering, vaccine development, drug discovery, and others. By the end-users, the blue biotechnology market has been segmented into laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, hospitals, research institutes, and others. Based on the region, the blue biotechnology market is segmented into Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The assessment of the regions in the blue biotechnology market covers regions like Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. As per the report, the North American region is expected to be accredited for the principal market share and will continue to control its top position over the forecast period owing to the growing awareness and the increasing demand about the blue biotechnology products in vaccine development. The presence of a vast number of biotechnology companies concerned in research and development activities in blue biotechnology, rising demand of aquatic biotechnology in the cosmetics manufacturing industry and amplifying number of end-users’ applications like pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and others drive the development of this market. The European region market is anticipated to hold the next largest market portion. The increasing focus on marine technology for the development of innovative drug has augmented the development of Blue Biotechnology Market in the European region. While the market share in the Asia Pacific region presents sturdy growth in this market as blue biotechnology is not employed extensively in various fields. The Middle Eastern and African regional market is anticipated to be responsible for the minimum share of the blue biotechnology market owing to a small healthcare sector, absence of technical knowledge, and meager medical facilities.

Competitive Analysis

The fiscal policies that are in effect in the market are expected to lead to a robust pace of development. The level of competitiveness of the environment in the market is expected to be reasonable as there is ample scope for progress. The market is anticipated to display positive signs for market growth in the approaching period. The demographic changes are expected to show a positive effect on the progress of the market. The surge in e-commerce activities is expected to motivate the market in the upcoming years. The leverage created by the companies by deploying marketing strategies and activities is further enhancing the expansion of the market. The enhancement of production facilities is expected to motivate the market’s progress. The trade liberalization in the market and technological developments are expected to encourage the development of the market in the approaching years.

