Neutra Corp. Takes Big Step to Becoming a Vertically Integrated CBD Company

/EIN News/ -- Sugar Land, TX, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (NTRR) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire J3 Holdings. This move marks another important milestone in Neutra Corp.’s ongoing plans to transform itself into a vertically integrated company able to cultivate, manufacture and distribute hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. J3 Holdings currently owns land and a warehouse, as well as a license to cultivate hemp and refine it into useable forms.



“This is a big acquisition and a great demonstration of the continued evolution of our company,” said Sydney Jim, Neutra Corp. president. “This shows we’re moving forward with our plans to become a serious player in the ever-growing CBD market. CBD products are rapidly gaining mainstream acceptance.”

Neutra Corp. has concentrated its early efforts developing business networks and on developing hemp-based CBD products, including supplements and creams. The latest move will enable the company to grow its own hemp supply, giving it more control over the quality of its ingredients.

Hemp-based CBD consumer products enjoyed sales of up to $390 million in 2018 according to the Hemp Business Journal. That publication also predicts the CBD market could rocket to $3 billion by 2022. CBD derived from hemp offers many benefits, is legal, and unlike cannabis, there isn't a psychoactive effect. These facts have helped create a boom in the market for CBD products.

Neutra Corp. (OTCBB: NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company that’s bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multi-billion dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving Hemp-based CBD market, in which we intend to participate.

