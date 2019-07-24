Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market, 2014-2019 & 2024: Analyzed by Product Type, Processing Method, End-user, Region, and Country
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Caviar and Caviar Substitute Market - Analysis By Product Type (Acipenser Baerii, Transmontanus, Gueldenstaedtii, Acipenser Hybrid), Processing Method, End User (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of the caviar market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the caviar market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Market Insights
Over recent years, the market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and the growing number of urban populations. Moreover, a rise in the demand for healthy and nutritious food and the rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Caviar & Caviar Substitutes market globally. Further, increasing demand by restaurants is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Among the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global caviar and Caviar Substitutes market in 2018.
According to the research report, the European region is the biggest Caviar and Caviar Substitutes Market in the current period and expected to lead in the forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by improving the economic condition and growing production base in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia and Singapore. The market for caviar and caviar substitutes in APAC is driven by increasing health awareness among domestic consumers and increasing disposable income with high export to developed regions.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Product Outlook
5. Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: An Analysis
5.1 By Value (2014-2018)
5.2 By Value (2019-2024)
6. Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By Fish Type (2014- 2024)
6.1.1 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market - By Fish Type, Acipenser Baerii, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.2 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market - By Fish Type, Acipenser Transmontanus, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.3 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market - By Fish Type, Acipenser Gueldenstaedtii, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.4 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market - By Fish Type, Acipenser Hybrid, By Value (2014-2024)
6.1.5 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market - By Fish Type, Others, By Value (2014-2024)
6.2 Processing Method Analysis, By Value (2014-2024)
6.2.1 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Size, By Processing Method, By Value (2014-2018)
6.2.2 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Size, By Processing Method, By Value (2019-2024)
6.3 End User Analysis, By Value
6.3.1 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Size, By End User, By Value (2014-2018)
6.3.2 Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Size, By End User, By Value (2019-2024)
7. North America Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: An Analysis
8. North America Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Segment Analysis
9. US Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
10. Canada Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
11. Rest of North America Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
12. Europe Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: An Analysis
13. Europe Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Segment Analysis
14. UK Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
15. Germany Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
16. France Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
17. Russia Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
18. Rest of Europe Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
19. Asia-Pacific Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: An Analysis
20. Asia-Pacific Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Segment Analysis
21. China Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
22. Japan Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
23. South Korea Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
24. Rest of APAC Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Country Analysis
25. Rest of the World Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: An Analysis
26. Rest of the World Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market: Segment Analysis
27. Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Drivers
28. Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Restraints
29. Global Caviar & Caviar Substitute Market Trends
30. SWOT Analysis
31. Company Profiles
31.1 Hangzhou Qiandaohu Xunlong Sci-tech Co. Ltd. (KALUGA QUEEN)
31.2 Agroittica Lombarda S.p.A.
31.3 Sterling Caviar
31.4 Russian Caviar House
31.5 Caviar de Riofrio
31.6 Hubei Tianxia Sturgeon Co. Ltd.
31.7 Quintessence Caviar
31.8 California Caviar Company
31.9 AMUR Caviar
31.10 Browne Trading Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93jv85
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fish and Seafood
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.