Fluoxetine Market Research Report By Size, Share, Type, Application and Top Players 2018-2026 | Reports And Data

The global depression drug marketplace is expected to cross USD 18 billion by the end of 2024, of which Fluoxetine is speculated to hold a significant share.

This report on the Fluoxetine market is a thorough analysis of the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue of the industry. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the rise of the industry in the years 2019 to 2026.

Sold under many brand names such as Prozac and Sarafem, Fluoxetine is an anti-depressant used in the treatment of Depression; Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, wherein recurring thoughts lead to compulsive behaviors/repetitions; Panic disorder, Bulimia Nervosa, a severe eating disorder signified by bingeing, which is followed by methods to prevent weight gain; and others. It may also decrease the risk of suicide of the elderly, i.e., people over the age of sixty-five years.

WHO has opined that by 2020, depression will become the second-largest disease in the world. Every year the number of suicides due to depression takes a toll of more than 1 million with China alone registering approximately 90 million patients. The analytics show that almost 80% of the patients can achieve clinical cure if they follow a standard treatment procedure. The global depression drug marketplace is expected to cross USD 18 billion by the end of 2024, of which Fluoxetine is speculated to hold a significant share. The key strategic developments in the Fluoxetine industry comprises of the R&D, new product launch, joint ventures, and collaborations.

The rising number of patients suffering from depression is a major driving factor for the market, while the side effects of Fluoxetine might impede market growth. The side effects include trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, sexual dysfunction, rash, dry mouth, and abnormal dreams. Severe side effects include serotonin syndrome, seizures, and mania and an increased risk of bleeding out. It may also increase suicidal tendencies in people under 25 years old. Nonetheless, the Fluoxetine business will grow steadily during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest potential for growth due to countries like China having a high number of patients.

Global Fluoxetine Market overview:

The global Fluoxetine industry is projected to undergo a steady growth in the forecasted years, as observed during the investigation provided in this study. The report encompasses different factors that have a substantial impact on market revenue. This study also profiles the key players that account for a significant share in the global economy. These companies include Teva, Sun Pharmaceutical, Sandoz, MylanWockhardt, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Lannett Company, Aurobindo Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Alvogen, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou YUSHI Pharmaceutical, and Changzhou Siyao Pharmaceutical. The key geographical regions mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This account gives a competitive landscape of the individual standing of the companies against the global setting along with the estimated trends in demand for the market along with their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies.

Some of the key findings from our Fluoxetine Market report

The report provides an analysis of the Fluoxetine industry to predict its future prospects. The past data is collected from the years 2016 and 2017 while considering 2018 as the base year to predict the trends in the years 2019 to 2026. The industry has been categorized into different segments based on types as tablets, capsules, oral solutions; based on applications as the treatment of Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Panic disorder, Bulimia Nervosa and Others; to assess the market size, share, demand, gross profit, trends, total earnings, revenue and speculate their further aspects. This study also examines the competition in the business to derive the individual placements of the key players in the global sector. The guide outlines those sectors of the industry that are expected to undergo substantial changes in the coming years to aid the readers in deciphering the most profitable ones for their business. By doing so, it also highlights the future areas of the industry that exhibit significant potential for investment.

Key players in the global Fluoxetine market:

Market segment by type:

Market segment by application:

Market segment by Region/Country include:

