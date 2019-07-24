Colorectal Cancer Market To Cross USD 18 billion by 2023 | Reports And Data

Colorectal Cancer begins as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, called polyps. Only some polyps can potentially turn into cancer. The polyps are of two types- Adenomatous polyps (adenomas) and Hyperplastic & inflammatory polyps.

The global Colorectal Cancer is expected to cross USD 18 billion the end of 2023, following a significant rise by 2026. Colorectal Cancer originates in the colon or the rectum. Due to the similar characteristics of colon cancer and rectum cancer, they are grouped together. Colorectal Cancer begins as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, called polyps. Only some polyps can potentially turn into cancer. The polyps are of two types- Adenomatous polyps (adenomas) and Hyperplastic & inflammatory polyps. Adenomatous polyps sometimes change into cancer, whereas Hyperplastic & inflammatory polyps are generally not pre-cancerous.

Monotherapy drugs dominate the treatment methods employed for Colorectal Cancer. However, the combination of monotherapy with chemotherapy and other therapeutics will increase the therapeutic value and drive the market forward. Combination therapeutics will help in going beyond the limitations of each therapy and lead to better treatment for Colorectal Cancer. It will also help to shrink the size of the cancerous tumor and stop the spread of cancer. There is a surge in the number of patients due to the rise in risk factors like the increase in geriatric population, genetic mutations, inflammatory diseases, and change in lifestyle. This has resulted in the use of more therapeutics, which has had a positive impact on the industry.

The expiration of patents and intellectual property rights is one of the restraint on the industry during the foretold years. Furthermore, the high cost, side effects, and complex development process are reducing the adoption of biologics in the colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Pharmaceutical companies are investing more towards developing low cost, safe, and easy to administer small molecule drugs to aid in the therapeutics. The competitive landscape is fairly concentrated, with only a small number of key vendors. North America leads the majority of the market share, followed by Europe.

Global Colorectal Cancer Market overview:

The global Colorectal Cancer market industry is projected to undergo a steady rise in the following years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The demand for these products is likely to increase significantly in the future. This study encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on market earnings with a comprehensive overview that focuses on the integral aspects of the worldwide business. It profiles key players that account for a significant share in the global economy. These companies include Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Clinical Genomics, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novigenix SA, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi SA, Siemens Healthineers and VolitionRX, among others.

The key geographical regions mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This document gives a competitive analysis of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand for the market and their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies.

Key findings from our Colorectal Cancer market forecast report:

Companies are striving to develop kinase inhibitors for better treatment of colorectal cancer. Targeted therapy leads the market growth, followed by immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Several new drugs are currently in clinical trials which show promising potential, which will bring in new opportunities in the market.

The report gives a comprehensive data on the drugs, therapeutics, and procedures involved in the treatment of Colorectal Cancer to provide an all-inclusive vision of the Colorectal Cancer market to potential investors in order to aid them in formulating future business strategies. The industry has been categorized by platform-based as In situ Hybridization, Flow Cytometry, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarrays, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted therapy, by procedure as Biopsy, Mammography, Colostomy, Sigmoidoscopy, and MRI.

The report provides a competitive assessment of the global business based on the historical data and the projected development in its size, shares, demand, trends, earnings, profit and revenue of the industry in the upcoming years along with the areas that exhibit better prospects and competitive strategies to help the reader invest wisely. It also highlights the consumer base and derives an estimate for the increase in consumption that can be expected in the near future.

Key manufacturers in the Colorectal Cancer diagnostics and therapeutics market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

Clinical Genomics

EDP Biotech

Epigenomics AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novigenix SA

Quest Diagnostics

Sanofi SA

Siemens Healthineers

VolitionRX

Market segment by Product-based:

In situ Hybridization

Flow Cytometry

Next-generation Sequencing

Microarrays

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Market segment by Procedure:

Biopsy

Mammography

Colostomy

Sigmoidoscopy

MRI

Market segment by Region/Country include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

