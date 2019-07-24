OCTANe Names Menlo Micro Finalist for 26th Annual High Tech Awards for Outstanding Emerging Technology Company

Honoring Orange County Companies Demonstrating Exceptional Technological Innovation and Industry Leadership

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Micro , the company responsible for re-inventing the electronic switch, has been selected as a finalist in the Outstanding Emerging Technology Company category for the OCTANe High Tech Awards . Now in its 26th year, the annual High Tech Awards recognize individuals and companies that make Orange County a center of technology innovation. Winners in nine categories will be announced at a gala dinner on September 12 at the Balboa Bay Resort.



The Outstanding Emerging Technology Company award honors a company that has achieved both growth and innovation with their technology. Menlo Micro’s proprietary Ideal Switch technology is a game changer for those who design electronic systems. Menlo Micro’s technology brings unprecedented power handling in a micromechanical device with superior electrical performance, size, cost, and reliability as compared to both traditional mechanical switches and solid-state devices. The switches are built in a structure smaller than a human hair, yet they have been proven to be capable of handling kilowatts of power – while operating 1000x faster and lasting 1000x longer than typical mechanical switches. Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology is well-suited for medical equipment, military communications, test and measurement instrumentation, industrial automation, 5G communications networks, and more.



“Orange County has been a hotbed for local talent, and it’s with a brilliant, driven and dedicated team that Menlo Micro has been selected as a finalist for Outstanding Emerging Technology Company,” said Russ Garcia, CEO at Menlo Micro. “In the past 50 years electromechanical switch technology has remained relatively unchanged – but our Ideal Switch changes that, and we’re excited for the future. On behalf of the Menlo Micro team, we are honored to be acknowledged by OCTANe for our technological achievements.”



“Nearly 100 prestigious companies in the Orange County area were nominated for an award this year – and selecting finalists was not easy,” said Bill Carpou, CEO of OCTANe. “We congratulate Menlo Micro for being selected as a finalist and look forward to welcoming them at the gala on September 12.”



The High Tech Awards is Southern California’s premier awards program event celebrating achievement among the regional tech industry. OCTANe honors local companies, individuals and products that drive innovation in Orange County. For a complete list of the High Tech Awards finalists, click here .

About OCTANe

OCTANe is the organization that convenes and enables the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem by connecting people, resources and capital. Our goal is to create 55,000+ high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. We impact our community through LaunchPad, an industry leading accelerator, Enterprise Solutions, a new platform to provide companies capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation, Signature Events & Programs, and direct access to capital. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org .

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Microsystems Inc. has reinvented one of the most fundamental building blocks of electronic systems – the electronic switch. The company’s Ideal Switch platform is a game changer for those who design electronic systems, serving multiple industries including next generation 5G mobile networks, industrial IoT markets, battery management, home automation, electronic vehicles and medical instrumentation. Menlo Micro is backed by GE Ventures, with investments from Corning Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, and Paladin Capital Group. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .



