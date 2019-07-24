TREB Releases Condo Market Figures as Reported by GTA Realtors®

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Real Estate Board President Michael Collins announced that Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® reported 7,038 condominium apartment sales through TREB’s MLS® System in the second quarter of 2019. This result was up by 3.2 per cent compared to Q2 of 2018.

New condominium apartment listings entered into TREB’s MLS® System were down by 3.5 per cent compared to Q2 2018, with 11,110 listings added in 2019 versus 11,512 listings added in 2018.

“As has generally been the case in the region since the implementation of the Ontario Government’s Fair Housing Plan in 2017, the condo market segment has remained tight in comparison to other major housing types. However, from a price point perspective, condo apartments continue to offer prospective buyers a relatively affordable housing option when looking across the GTA,” said Mr. Collins.

The average price of a condominium apartment increased by 5.1 per cent from $561,343 in Q2 2018 to $589,887 in Q2 2019. Year-over-year price growth in the City of Toronto, which accounted for almost 70 per cent of transactions, was slightly higher at 5.9 per cent, resulting in an average price of $639,316.

Through the first six months of 2019, condominium apartment completions reported by CMHC were down substantially on a year-over-year basis compared to the first half of 2018. Completions correlate to a certain degree with listings, as some investors choose to list their units for sale when title transfers to them from the builder. The downturn in completions likely influenced both the year-over-year dip in new listings and the decline in the active listings count at the end of the second quarter.

“The condominium apartment rental market also remained quite tight in the second quarter, with average rents for one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments increasing above the rate of inflation on a year-over-year basis. However, we have seen an acceleration in the number of units listed for rent, which has provided renters with more choice in the market place and has coincided with a slower pace of average rent growth over the past year,” said Jason Mercer, TREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

Condominium Apartment Market Summary Second Quarter 2019 2019 2018 Sales Average Price Sales Average Price Total TREB 7,038 $589,887 6,817 $561,343 Halton Region 353 $500,874 310 $513,742 Peel Region 1,076 $461,771 890 $419,394 City of Toronto 4,836 $639,316 4,894 $603,527 York Region 591 $526,715 569 $491,749 Durham Region 159 $416,053 136 $400,441 Other Areas 23 $381,604 18 $345,828 Source: Toronto Real Estate Board

