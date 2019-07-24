Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD Explains How Remote Patient Monitoring Can Improve Medical Practices

Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD has spent decades as a healthcare professional helping a range of patients take control of their health long-term. Commenting on the growing remote patient monitoring industry, he explains how implementing the technology can boost medical practices everywhere.With newer and better tech advances in the medical industry, physicians are able to more accurately assess and meet the diverse needs of their patients. A medical practitioner with decades of experience in a range of applications, Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD has witnessed the growth of medical technology and seen first-hand how it can vastly improve healthcare delivery in the future.“These advances in technology help us diagnose medical concerns earlier on and get an improved understanding of all our patients’ health standing,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD . “This way, we can provide speedier and more in-depth solutions.”One of the newest and most practical technologies available to physicians, remote patient monitoring, is proving to have a lot of benefits for doctors such as Niaz and his associates. Through it, they can improve communication and spend more time on the immediate health needs of their patients.“Remote patient monitoring is a resource to physicians and patients alike,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD. “It saves time and money across the board and truly improves our ability to deliver tailored care.”Through remote patient monitoring, physicians get updated alerts when there are shifts in patient health. This round-the-clock monitoring gives patients the peace of mind that their health is in competent hands, and it allows physicians to provide quick responses to growing concerns. Certain devices allow physicians to send alerts to patients that can prompt them into action with a predetermined plan or medication. The most sophisticated remote patient monitoring devices even permit doctors and physicians to communicate using user-friendly video chat applications.In addition, because remote patient monitoring devices can communicate with other devicesfrom afar, all patient data is transferred to physician offices electronically. This ultimately eliminates the need for extensive paperwork and periodic reports from doctors and frees up their schedule to spend more time with patients. The reports also help physicians update medications or alter prescriptions or therapy by providing consistent, automatic feedback.The advantage of remote patient monitoring also helps free up hospital waiting rooms and allows doctors to dedicate more time with those who truly need immediate attention. Instead of stopping into hospitals or doctor offices, patients can receive scheduled updates and rest easier knowing someone is monitoring their health throughout the day.Ultimately, remote patient monitoring is an emerging technology that connects patients and physicians around the clock without patients having to be physically present in clinical settings. And because the need for frequent checkups is eliminated, the tech intrinsically increases access to care and decreases the cost of delivery.“It’s changing the entire healthcare delivery process for the better and will surely see a range of exciting new updates in the near future,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD.



