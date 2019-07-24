Europe's Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings & Wellness Market, 2019: Value & Volume Analysis by Product
The 9th edition of the report, The European Market for Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings and Wellness, offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the bathroom furniture and furnishings industry in Europe, providing data and trends (both in value and in volume) on bathroom furniture and furnishings consumption, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by product.
Main macroeconomic variables necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years and forecasts up to 2020, analysis of the competitive system, financial analysis on a sample of 70 selected European companies which have bathroom furniture as main business area, are also provided.
The analysis of the distribution system in the bathroom furniture and furnishing sector in Europe consider: Bathroom specialist retailers, Wholesalers of bath products with showroom, Plumbers and installers, Furniture stores/chains and department stores, DIY, Contract, E-commerce, offering estimates of the value of each distribution channel by product type in the major European countries. Standard retail prices by product and by price range are also given for a sample of companies.
This report takes into consideration ten bathroom macro-sectors and their main products: bathroom furniture; bathroom furnishings and accessories (including soap dish, towel rails, toilet brushes, tumbler holders, toilet paper holder, shower curtains, etc.); WC seats; shower screens and enclosures; whirlpool bathtubs; multifunctional shower booths (including equipped hydromassage columns and mini spa); bathroom and kitchen faucets; acrylic sinks and bathtubs; shower trays; ceramic sanitary ware (sinks, bidets, urinals, bathtubs).
The countries covered were divided into five areas according their geographical proximity and similarity in market characteristics.
These areas are:
- Northern Europe: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden;
- Western Europe: Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;
- Central Europe: Germany, Austria and Switzerland;
- Southern Europe: Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain;
- Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Other CEE countries.
Detailed tables show sales data and market shares of the top European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies for each bathroom macro-sector and in each European country considered, together with short company profiles.
A focus on European bathroom furniture and furnishings sales outside Europe for selected European companies is also provided by geographical area of destination (Russia, Americas, Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa).
The report also includes a listing of 50 architectural companies valuable for the Project market, and the 100 Local (city) markets to watch.
An address list of around 280 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies is included.
Key Topics Covered
METHODOLOGY
Table 0.1 Exchange rates between national currencies and EUR, 2013-2018. Yearly average
1. BASIC DATA
1.1 European market for bathroom sector: main figures
1.2 European market for bathroom sector: figures by product
Table 1.1 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales in Europe by product, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Figure 1.1 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales in Europe by product, 2018. % share in value
Table 1.2 Europe. Bathroom furniture. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.3 Europe. Bathroom furnishings/accessories. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.4 Europe. WC seats. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.5 Europe. Shower screens. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.6 Europe. Whirlpool bathtubs. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.7 Europe. Multifunctional shower booths. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.8 Europe. Taps, faucets,. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.9 Europe. Acrylic sinks and bathtubs. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.10 Europe. Shower trays. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Table 1.11 Europe. Ceramic sanitary ware. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
1.3 European market for bathroom sector: figures by country
Table 1.12 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. Thousand units, Million EUR, average retail price and % change in value 2018/2017
Figure 1.2 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by European country, 2018. % share in value 12
Table 1.13 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by European country by product, 2018. Thousand units
Table 1.14 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated sales by European country by product, 2018. Million EUR
1.4 Prices and quantities
Table 1.15 Standard retail prices for bathroom furniture items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.16 Standard retail prices for mirrors items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.17 Standard retail prices for bathroom furnishings/accessories items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.18 Standard retail prices for wc seats items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.19 Standard retail prices for shower screens items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.20 Standard retail prices for shower trays items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.21 Standard retail prices for shower arms items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.22 Standard retail prices for whirlpools bathtubs items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.23 Standard retail prices for bathroom faucets items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.24 Standard retail prices for acrylic bathtubs items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
Table 1.25 Standard retail prices for ceramic sanitary ware items in Europe for a sample of companies, 2018. Eur
2. ACTIVITY TREND 2013-2018 AND FORECAST
2.1 The bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness sector
Figure 2.1 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Market trend 2013, 2016 and 2018. EUR million
Figure 2.2 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated performance by segment. Dimension, market share and average growth 2018/2013. EUR million and percentages
Figure 2.3 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated performance in the top six markets. Dimension, market share and average growth 2018/2013. EUR million and percentages
2.2 Northern Europe
Denmark
Finland
Norway
Sweden
Table 2.1 Denmark. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.2 Denmark. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.3 Finland. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.4 Finland. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.5 Norway. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.6 Norway. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.7 Sweden. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.8 Sweden. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
2.3 Western Europe
Belgium
France
Netherlands
Ireland
United Kingdom
Table 2.9 Belgium. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.10 Belgium. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.11 France. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.12 France. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.13 Netherlands. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.14 Netherlands. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.15 Ireland. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.16 Ireland. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.17 United Kingdom. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.18 United Kingdom. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
2.4 Central Europe
Austria
Germany
Switzerland
Table 2.19 Austria. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.20 Austria. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.21 Germany. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.22 Germany. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.23 Switzerland. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.24 Switzerland. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
2.5 Southern Europe
Greece
Italy
Portugal
Spain
Table 2.25 Greece. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.26 Greece. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.27 Italy. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.28 Italy. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.29 Portugal. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.30 Portugal. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
Table 2.31 Spain. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.32 Spain. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
2.6 Poland
Table 2.33 Poland. Selected country indicators, 2013-2018
Table 2.34 Poland. Selected country indicators. Forecasts, 2019-2020
3. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT
3.1 Total bathroom sales in Europe
Table 3.1 Total bathroom sector*. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2 Bathroom sales in Europe by product
3.2.1 Bathroom furniture
Table 3.2 Bathroom furniture. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.2 Bathroom furnishings/accessories
Table 3.3 Bathroom furnishings/accessories. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.3 WC seats
Table 3.4 Wc seats. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 20 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.4 Shower screens
Table 3.5 Shower screens. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.5 Whirlpool bathtubs and multifunctional shower booths
Table 3.6 Whirlpool bathtubs and Multifunctional shower booths. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 25 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.6 Bathroom and kitchen faucets
Table 3.7 Bathroom and Kitchen faucets. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018 71
3.2.7 Acrylic sinks and bathtubs
Table 3.8 Acrylic sinks and bathtubs. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.8 Shower trays
Table 3.9 Shower trays. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 14 among the leading companies, 2018
3.2.9 Ceramic sanitary ware
Table 3.10 Hydrosanitars. Estimated sales in Europe and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
4. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY
4.1 Northern Europe
Denmark
Table 4.1 Total Bathroom Sector. Estimated sales in Denmark and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
Finland
Table 4.2 Total Bathroom Sector. Estimated sales in Finland and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
Norway
Table 4.3 Total Bathroom Sector. Estimated sales in Norway and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
Sweden
Table 4.4 Total Bathroom Sector. Estimated sales in Sweden and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
4.2 Western Europe
Belgium
Table 4.5 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Belgium and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
France
Table 4.6 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in France and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
The Netherlands
Table 4.7 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in the Netherlands and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018 90
The United Kingdom and Ireland
Table 4.8 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in the United Kingdom and Ireland and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
4.3 Central Europe (DACH)
Austria
Table 4.9 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Austria and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
Germany
Table 4.10 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Germany and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
Switzerland
Table 4.11 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Switzerland and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018 100
4.4 Southern Europe
Greece
Table 4.12 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Greece and market shares of 10 among the leading companies, 2018
Italy
Table 4.13 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Italy and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
Spain and Portugal
Table 4.14 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Spain and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2018
Table 4.15 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Portugal and market shares of 15 among the leading companies, 2018
4.5 Central-Eastern Europe
Poland
Table 4.16 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Poland and market shares of 25 among the leading companies, 2018
Other Central-Eastern European countries
Table 4.17 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in other CEE Countries and market shares of 30 among the leading companies, 2018
4.6 Sales outside Europe
Sales in Russia
Table 4.18 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Russia for selected European companies, 2018
Sales in Americas
Table 4.19 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Americas for selected European companies, 2018
Sales in Asia and Pacific
Table 4.20 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Asia and Pacific for selected European companies, 2018
Sales in Turkey, Middle East, Africa
Table 4.21 Total bathroom sector. Estimated sales in Turkey, Middle East and Africa for selected European companies, 2018
5. DISTRIBUTION
5.1 Distribution channels
Figure 5.1 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Distribution channels, 2018. Percentage shares
Table 5.1 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated distribution by product and country, 2018. Percentage share
Table 5.2 Europe. Bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness. Estimated distribution by product and country, 2018. EUR Million 119
Table 5.3 Europe. Total bathroom sector. Distribution channels in a sample of companies
Northern Europe
Western Europe
Central Europe
Southern Europe
6. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
Table 6.1 Selected analyzed financial indicators
6.1 Turnover, employees and added value in a sample of 70 companies
Table 6.1 Number of employees and turnover per employee (EUR) in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018
Table 6.2 Added value in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018. Thousand Eur and percentage on turnover
6.2 EBITDA and EBIT margin in a sample of 70 companies
Table 6.3 EBITDA margin (%) in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018
Table 6.4 EBIT margin (%) in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018
6.3 ROE and ROA in a sample of 70 companies
Table 6.5 ROE using P/L before tax (%) in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018
Table 6.6 ROA using P/L before tax (%) in a sample of bathroom manufacturers, 2016-2018
7. DRIVERS OF DEMAND
7.1 A selection of contacts for the Contract market: architectural offices
Top players (more than 50 employees)
Mid-sized players (50-30 employees)
Small players (under 30 employees)
7.2 Demand localization and Cities
Table 7.1 European Union*. Demographic trend by geographical area. Population, 2012-2020. Percentage growth rate. Cities in alphabetical order
Table 7.2 European Union*. Economic welfare by geographical area. GDP pc, 2012-2020. Percentage growth rates. Cities in alphabetical order
Table 7.3 European Union*. Furniture demand by geographical area, 2012-2020. Current US$ million and percentage growth rates. Cities in alphabetical order
APPENDIX: DIRECTORY OF EUROPEAN BATHROOM FURNITURE AND FURNISHINGS COMPANIES
Companies Mentioned
- Allibert
- Antonio Lupi
- Alape
- Aquarela
- Arbi
- Arblu
- Arbonia
- Ballingslv
- Baden Haus
- Bathroom Brands
- Bette
- Bristan
- Ceramica Globo
- Compab
- Coram
- Cubico
- Dansani
- Dornbracht
- Duravit
- Duscholux
- Eczacibasi/VitrA
- Fournier
- Franke
- Geberit
- Gessi
- Grohe
- Guglielmi
- Hansgrohe
- Haro
- Hewi
- Hppe
- Idea
- Ideal Standard
- Ikea
- Iconic Nordic Bathrooms
- Inda + Samo
- Jacuzzi
- Jaquar
- Kaldewei
- Kermi
- Keuco
- Kohler
- Margot Rubinetiers
- Mattson Mora
- Megius
- Merlyn
- Neoova
- Nuovvo
- Nobili Rubinetterie
- Novellini
- Oras
- Paini Rubinetterie
- Pelipal
- Poalg
- Porcelanosa
- Pure Bathrooms
- Puris Bad - Laguna
- Roca
- Roper Rhodes
- Royo
- Sanitas Troesch
- Savini Due
- Svedbergs
- Symphony
- THG Paris
- Vanna
- Victoria Plum
- Villeroy & Boch
- Vola
- Wirquin
- Wren
