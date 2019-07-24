Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US) Introduces Their Grow Business Division Including CBD Branded Products and Hemp Farming in Commercial Hemp Business

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zicix Corporation is updating shareholders that in addition to its Zicix Smartphone Coupon Redemption Application which will soon launch, it is planning to sell branded CBD products in different venues including Zicix’ kiosks in over 10,000 independent Pharmacies in the US.



Leading cannabis researchers BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research, projects that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024, Forbes May 20, 2019.

Additionally, Zicix is in negotiations to have 60 acres of property to grow Hemp. Plans are in place to execute an option to lease an additional 140 acres of property to expand Zicix’ hemp grow operations for commercial sales to 200 acres. The company is expecting to have receipt of all required licensing and proper approvals in the coming months to be generating Net Income of $40,000 per acre per harvest. The company expects to have three harvests each year.



Watch the video:

https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB8ZxDfDl7Wzi5o&cid=E2D9B2635FADE711&id=E2D9B2635FADE711%21532...

The company will keep shareholders updated in the immediate future on our progress.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 210-260-3125



