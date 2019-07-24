Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs Market To Cross USD 12 billion by 2020 | Reports And Data

The entire Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market had a valuation of more than USD 7 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 12 billion by 2020. It is awaited to witness a CAGR of 12% during the predicted time period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report on the Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical analysis and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2016 and 2017 to collect historical data while considering 2018 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2019 to 2026. This investigation indicates a stable CAGR in the forthcoming years, and the study discusses those sectors that might boost the growth of the industry.

Erythropoietin, a hormone produced by the kidney, is responsible for promoting the formation of red blood cells. The kidney cells, which make Erythropoietin, release it when the oxygen level in the body gets low. This low oxygen level may be due to the lower red blood cells count or of hemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. Too little erythropoietin will result in a few red blood cells (RBCs), which may lead to anemia. Too much erythropoietin may cause in the increase of the blood viscosity and lead to a kidney tumor. In simple terms, an abnormal amount of erythropoietin may cause kidney disease and bone marrow disorders. Erythropoietin is used to combat such problems.

EPO drugs are used in the treatment of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), Anemia, Cancer, and HIV. This industry is favored to gain a boost in the upcoming years due to the increase is the number of patients facing such conditions. One restraint in this marketplace is that EPO drugs have a high cost and so the need of for low-cost therapeutics has increased, particularly in developing countries such as the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. The low-cost demand for EPO drugs in these regions has resulted in the development of EPO biosimilar.

Among the synthetic EPO drugs, Epoetin alfa and its advance version, Darbepoetin alfa, are the most commonly used drugs which account for about 80% of the EPO drugs business. With the rise of low-cost alternatives, the adoption rates for EPO drugs are increasing in developing countries at a significant rate. The demand for EPO drugs is growing with its increasing application in neural diseases and healing wounds. North America owns the global erythropoietin drug market share in terms of revenue because of the patent expiration of biologics. In Europe, EPO drugs production is on the rise due to favorable reimbursement policies, comparatively less strict regulations, and fast approvals of EPO drugs.

Some of the key findings from our Erythopotien (EPO) drugs market forecast report

Companies are investing in R&D for expanding EPO drug applications to newer disorders, which will create more opportunities for investments. EPO drugs marketplace is going through high commercialization of biosimilars due to the expiration of first EPO drug - Epogen (Erythropoietin alfa) patent in 2014, followed by the expiration of the patents for Darbepoetin alfa. This study highlights essential historical data in detail to predict the possible opportunities in the coming years.

The report gives an all-inclusive vision and understanding to potential investors to aid them in monitoring the demand for EPO drugs and evaluating future business strategies. The market has been categorized by product and application. The report provides a competitive assessment of the global business based on the historical data and the projected growth in its size, shares, demand, trends, earnings, profit and revenue generated in the foretold duration along with the areas that exhibit better prospects and competitive strategies to help the reader invest wisely. It also highlights the consumer base and derives an estimate for the increase in consumption that can be expected in the near future.

Global Erythopotien (EPO) Drugs Market overview:

The global Erythopotien (EPO) Drugs industry is projected to undergo a steady rise in the years to come, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The demand for these products is likely to increase significantly in the future. The report encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on the net profit gained by the companies. The study gives a comprehensive overview that focuses on the integral aspects of the worldwide business.

It profiles key players that account for a significant share in the global economy. These companies include Johnson & Johnson, Celltrion, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Amgen Inc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Biocon Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The key geographical regions mapped here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This report gives the competitive data of the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand for EPOD drugs and their impact on the sizes of these companies to help the reader curate profitable business strategies.

Leading players of Erythopotien (EPO) drug market include:

Johnson & Johnson

Celltrion, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Biocon Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Market segment by drug class:

Biologics

Biosimilars

Market segment by product type:

Epoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Darbepoetin-alfa

And others

Market segment by Application:

Cancer

Hematology

Renal diseases

Neurology

Market segment by Region/Country include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

